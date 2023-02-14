Highlights: Coventry 1-0 Millwall in EFL Championship 2022-2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Game is Over
The game ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Coventry 1-0 Millwall match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
4 more minutes are added.
85'
Strong pressure from Millwall to try to tie the game before the end.
75'
After the goal, Coventry backed down defending their partial victory.
67'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Víctor Gyökeres shot to open the scoring for Coventry.
55'
The game continues in the same vein as the first half with both teams fighting to open the scoring.
45'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to the break with a goalless draw.
45'
3 more minutes are added.
40'
The marker does not move and the two teams will go to the rest without goals.
40'
30'
Strong dominance of Coventry but the goal still does not fall.
20'
Millwall manages to survive the pressure from Coventry and is already beginning to generate on offense.
10'
Good start for Coventry, the locals are looking to weigh themselves down and open the scoring quickly.
0'
Start the game at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the game and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Millwall lineup!
These are the Millwall starters for today's game:
𝐔𝐍𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐃#Millwall pic.twitter.com/OewdoxBRyp— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 14, 2023
Coventry lineup!
These are the eleven that start for Coventry for today's game:
📋 Lining up for the Sky Blues tonight...#PUSB pic.twitter.com/PWAXslwh8r— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 14, 2023
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Matthew Donohue
Assistants: Richard Wild and George Byrne
4th Official: Jeremy Simpson
The Millwall appears!
Millwall are already at the Coventry Building Society Arena for today's game:
👀 Team news is inbound...#Millwall pic.twitter.com/rx3pCWwerr— Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) February 14, 2023
Here is Coventry!
The Coventry players are already in their stadium for today's match:
Evening, Gentlemen... 🤝#PUSB— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) February 14, 2023
Last duel!
The last time the two teams met was this season when Millwall won 3-2 at home with goals from Jake Cooper, George Saville and George Honeyman for Millwall, while Matthew Godden and Kyle McFadzean pulled back. for Coventry.
Head to head
A close match between the two teams awaits us, here we share the results of the comparison between the two teams.
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the Coventry vs. Millwall match at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Coventry vs Millwall live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Coventry vs Millwall online and live in the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Coventry vs Millwall match in various countries:
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
USA (ET): 2:45 p.m. Non-Broadcast
Spain: 8:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Peru: 2:45 p.m. in No Transmission
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Zian Flemming, a must see player!
The Millwall striker seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, this is one of the orchestrators of the offense and he comes to this duel after having started the championship in great shape, positioning himself as the leader in the attack and helping in the generation offensive. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have more consistency on the pitch and better mate with the likes of Scott Malone and Tom Bradshaw to form a lethal forward. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 1 assist in 27 games in all competitions for his team.
How does Millwall arrive?
The Millwall team comes to this duel as the fifth place in the EFL Championship with a record of 13 wins, 7 draws and 9 losses, to reach 46 points. Millwall will seek to take advantage of the duel against Coventry to continue climbing positions in the table and get closer to the top of the promotion. This season, the team has made several moves with Zian Flemming, Callum Styles, Oliver Burke, Charlie Creeswell and Jami Shackleton being the most prominent. Blackpool enters this duel with 3 consecutive games added and their elimination from the FA Cup in the third round. The victory against Coventry would put the team in fourth place, 2 points behind third.
Viktor Gyökeres, a must see player!
The Coventry striker is one of the great references of his club on offense and the team's top scorer. Gyökeres seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for his club in attack. This is one of the team's promises and his offensive contribution is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 47 games where he got 5 assists and 18 goals. The Englishman had a great start to the season and, for now, has 13 goals and 4 assists in 29 games played.
How does Coventry get here?
Coventry continues with the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship where it remains in thirteenth position with 38 points, after 10 wins, 8 draws and 10 losses. Coventry is 6 points away from the promotion places and that is the objective in mind of the team. However, their path in the EFL Cup has not been so interesting, losing in the third round against Wrexham. Some interesting names in this group are Viktor Gyökeres, Gustavo Hamer, Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer and Callum O'Hare, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the establishment in the rest of the soccer season. These do not march as the favorites to win this duel, however, they could surprise.
Where's the game?
The Coventry Building Society Arena located in the city of Coventry will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the EFL Championship 2022-2023. This stadium has a capacity for 40,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Coventry vs Millwall match, corresponding to Matchday 31 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena, at 2:45 p.m. sharp.