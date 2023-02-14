QPR vs Sunderland: LIVE Score Updates (0-3)
Image: VAVEL

4:41 PM3 minutes ago

⌚ 90+5'

Fin del partido. Terminó el juego con victoria contundente del Sunderland en casa del QPR. 3-0, marcador final.
4:39 PM5 minutes ago

⚽ 90+3'

GOOOOOOOOOOAL for Sunderland! JACK CLARKE AGAIN! The striker scores with a shot in front of goal after a pass from Daniel Neil.
4:38 PM6 minutes ago

🟨 90+1'

Yellow card. Jimmy Dunne at QPR is cautioned.
4:37 PM7 minutes ago

⌚ 90'

Five more minutes will be played in the match.
4:36 PM8 minutes ago

🟨 89'

Yellow card. Kenneth Paal at QPR is cautioned.
4:35 PM9 minutes ago

⌚ 85'

Sunderland came close with a shot from Amad Diallo, but Seny Dieng averted the danger.
4:34 PM10 minutes ago

🟨 82'

Yellow card. Stefan Johansen is cautioned at QPR.
4:33 PM11 minutes ago

⚽ 82'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL for Sunderland! JACK CLARKE! The striker scores after receiving a pass from Amad Diallo following a counterattack.
4:32 PM12 minutes ago

🔄 81'

Stefan Johansen replaces Andre Dozzell.
4:31 PM13 minutes ago

🔄 81'

Double change for Sunderland. Dennis Cirkin and Pierre Ekwah replace Ajibola Alese and Joe Gelhardt.
4:30 PM14 minutes ago

⌚ 77'

BALL TO THE POST! Joe Gelhardt's shot hit the horizontal.
4:29 PM15 minutes ago

🔄 76'

Change at QPR. Sinclair Armstrong replaces Tim Iroegbunam.
4:28 PM16 minutes ago

🟨 72'

One more yellow card. André Dozzell was cautioned for QPR.
4:24 PM20 minutes ago

🟨 71'

Another yellow card. Jamal Lowe is booked for QPR.

4:24 PM20 minutes ago

🟨 69'

Yellow card. Jack Clarke is cautioned for Sunderland.

4:24 PM20 minutes ago

🔄 69'

Sunderland change. Daniel Neil replaces Alex Pritchard.
4:23 PM21 minutes ago

🅿❌ 67'

ANTHONY PATTERSON SAVED! The goalkeeper blocked the penalty taken by Ilias Chair, who shot low to the right. We are still 1-0 up.
4:20 PM24 minutes ago

🅿 65'

PENALTY! There is a penalty for QPR for a handball by Ajibola Alese inside the area.
4:19 PM25 minutes ago

🟨 63'

Yellow card. Sam Field is cautioned at QPR.
4:18 PM26 minutes ago

🔄 63'

Sunderland change. Amad Diallo replaces Abdoullah Ba.
4:18 PM26 minutes ago

⌚ 60'

First quarter of the second half. The score remains 1-0.
4:04 PM40 minutes ago

⌚ 54'

QPR went close with a shot from Ilias Chair, but goalkeeper Anthony Patterson gives Sunderland peace of mind.
4:01 PM43 minutes ago

⌚ 50'

First minutes of the second half. There are not many arrivals to the areas yet.
3:57 PMan hour ago

Second half begins

The match restarts. There has been one change for QPR as Ethan Laird replaces Osman Kakay.
3:34 PMan hour ago

⌚ 45+2'

End of the first half of the match. Partial victory of Sunderland 1-0 at home of QPR.
3:34 PMan hour ago

⌚ 45'

Two more minutes will be played in the first half.
3:28 PMan hour ago

⌚ 40'

Last five minutes of this first half. Sunderland still winning for now.
3:25 PMan hour ago

⚽ 34'

GOOOOOOOOAL for Sunderland! LUKE O'NIEN! The midfielder scores after several attempts by the team to open the scoring and took advantage on the play after a previous save by Seny Dieng.
3:22 PMan hour ago

⌚ 30'

Half an hour into the match. Still goalless.
3:22 PMan hour ago

⌚ 26'

Sunderland came close again. Luke O'Nien took a shot and goalkeeper Seny Dieng was on hand to avert any danger.
3:20 PMan hour ago

⌚ 24'

Sunderland came close. Dan Ballard's shot went just wide of the right side of the goal.
3:15 PMan hour ago

⌚ 22'

Sunderland came close. Joe Gelhardt's left-footed shot went just wide of the right post.
3:14 PM2 hours ago

⌚ 21'

QPR came close. Jamal Lowe's shot went just wide of the right post.
3:12 PM2 hours ago

⌚ 15'

First quarter of the match. Equality is maintained for the moment, without many dangerous actions.
3:01 PM2 hours ago

⌚ 10'

It's still a draw at the moment. The match is still 0-0, without much excitement for now.

3:01 PM2 hours ago

⌚ 5'

First minutes of the match. Not much to note.

2:47 PM2 hours ago

Match starts

The match between QPR and Sunderland gets underway.
2:45 PM2 hours ago

Match officials

Referee: Christopher Kavanagh

Assistant No.1: Dan Cook

Assistant No.2: Daniel Robathan

Fourth Official: Will Finnie

2:40 PM2 hours ago

Teams on the field

QPR and Sunderland players take the field.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Substitutes - Sunderland

2:30 PM2 hours ago

Starting XI - Sunderland

2:25 PM2 hours ago

Substitutes - QPR

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Starting XI - QPR

2:15 PM2 hours ago

This is how the teams arrived

2:10 PM3 hours ago

Last five matches - Sunderland

2:05 PM3 hours ago

Last five matches - QPR

2:00 PM3 hours ago

This is what the meeting's stage looks like

1:55 PM3 hours ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of this match between QPR and Sunderland, in the matchday 28 of the EFL Championship 2022-23. We invite you to follow along with us all the incidents of this match.
1:50 PM3 hours ago

Tune in here QPR vs Sunderland Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the QPR vs Sunderland live match, as well as the latest information from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:45 PM3 hours ago

How to watch QPR vs Sunderland Live Stream on TV and Online?

The QPR vs Sunderland match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:40 PM3 hours ago

What time is QPR vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game QPR vs Sunderland of February 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM

1:35 PM3 hours ago

Key player - Sunderland

In Sunderland, the presence of Ross Stewart stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 10 goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started 11 of them. He has a total of 1041 minutes.

1:30 PM3 hours ago

Key player - QPR

In QPR, the presence of Illias Chair stands out. The 25-year-old Moroccan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has four goals and seven assists in 28 games played, where he has started 24 of them. He totals 2066 minutes in total.

1:25 PM3 hours ago

QPR vs Sunderland history

These two teams have met 38 times. The statistics are even, as each team came out victorious on 14 occasions, leaving a balance of 10 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 19 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sunderland with seven victories, while QPR have won six, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the times that QPR has been at home against Sunderland in the EFL Championship, there are nine matches, where the Royals have the advantage with four wins over the three that the Black Cats have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.

1:20 PM3 hours ago

Sunderland

Sunderland is coming from a win in its most recent home match against Reading and has so far three games without defeats, however, it is absolutely obliged to get a favorable result, since the fight for a place that gives the possibility of fighting for promotion is very close. They are currently in seventh position with 45 points from 30 games played.
1:15 PM3 hours ago

QPR

Queens Park Rangers lost their most recent home game against Millwall and although they are not so close to the relegation places, they are still in crisis, as they have eight games without wins (seven of them in the Championship), so they will have to put an end to their bad momentum if they do not want to have headaches at the end of the season. They are currently in 16th place with 39 points from 31 games played.
1:10 PM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

The QPR vs Sunderland match will be played at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, located in the city of London, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1904, has a capacity for 18,200 spectators.
1:05 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the EFL Championship match: QPR vs Sunderland Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo