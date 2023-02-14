Norwich City vs Hull City: Score Updates (3-1)
Vavel

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:40 PM4 minutes ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Norwich City win the match.
4:38 PM6 minutes ago

90’

4 minutes of compensation are added.
4:34 PM11 minutes ago

89’

Norwich City goal!
4:30 PM14 minutes ago

85’

Norwich City has accumulated 5 corner kicks, 6 shots on goal and 60% possession of the ball.
4:29 PM15 minutes ago

78’

Hull City accumulates 3 corner kicks, 1 shot on goal and 40% possession of the ball.
4:14 PM31 minutes ago

69’

Hull City play long positions to cool down Norwich City who had several dangerous attacks.
4:03 PM41 minutes ago

58’

Norwich City goal!
3:58 PMan hour ago

55’

Norwich City keep pressure all over the pitch looking for a defensive error.
3:58 PMan hour ago

46’

The second time begins.
3:42 PMan hour ago

Halftime

The teams go to halftime and the score is Norwich City 1-1 Hull City.
3:41 PMan hour ago

45’

4 minutes of compensation are added.
3:22 PMan hour ago

36’

A very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the third goal of the game.
3:17 PMan hour ago

27’

Tight match in midfield, both teams looking for their first chances to score.
3:06 PM2 hours ago

18'

Norwich City goal!
3:02 PM2 hours ago

14'

Hull City goal!
2:52 PM2 hours ago

3'

First corner of the game for Hull City.
2:51 PM2 hours ago

0'

The match begins, both teams will seek to win.
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be on the bench:

Norwich City: Christos Tzolis, Teemu Pukki, Ben Gibson, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Marcelino Nunez, Liam Gibbs and Tim Krul.

Hull City: Ozan Tufan, Dimitris Pelkas, Lewie Coyle, Greg Docherty, Karl Darlow, Malcolm Ebiowei and Callum Elder.

2:23 PM2 hours ago

Hull City lineup

These are the XV players that will start the match:
2:22 PM2 hours ago

Norwich City lineup

These are the XV players that will start the match:
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Referees

The referee appointment for today's game is as follows:

Referee: Dean Whitestone.
Assistant Referee 1: Graham Kane.
Assistant Referee 2: Robert Hyde.
Fourth official: Stephen Martin.

2:08 PM3 hours ago

Battle for victory

A great match between these two English teams is coming up. Do not take off and below we share the statistics of the teams in the EFL Championship.
ESPN
ESPN
2:05 PM3 hours ago

Last showdown!

The last time these two teams met was on August 13, 2022 and on that occasion Hull City won 2-1 at The MKM Stadium. That confrontation was full of fouls, yellow cards, corner kicks and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
2:00 PM3 hours ago

History between both teams

Norwich City vs Hull City have met on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 2 times the winner was Norwich City, there were two draws and on one occasion Hull City won.
1:55 PM3 hours ago

Arrival Norwich City

The English team from Norwich is already at Carrow Road and is ready for this game of the 2022-2023 season.
1:53 PM3 hours ago

Welcome!

We're just under an hour away from the game between Norwich City and Hull City kicking off at Carrow Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
11:00 AM6 hours ago

Follow here Norwich City vs Hull City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Norwich City vs Hull City EFL Championship match.
10:55 AM6 hours ago

What time is the Norwich City vs Hull City match for EFL Championship Match 2023?

This is the start time of the game Norwich City vs Hull City of February 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.

10:50 AM6 hours ago

Hull City latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Matt Ingram, Jacob Greaves, Tobias Figueiredo, Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, Ozan Tufan, Regan Slater, Alfie Jones, Oscar Estupiñan, Benjamin Tetteh and Allahyar Sayyad.
10:45 AM6 hours ago

Norwich City latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Angus Gunn, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, Dimitris Giannoulis, Max Aarons, Josh Sargent, Kenny McLean, Gabriel Sara, Teemu Pukki, Marcelino Núñez, and Kieran Dowell.
10:40 AM6 hours ago

Hull City Players to Watch

There are three Hull City players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Turkish midfielder Oscar Estupiñan (#19), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 12 goals in 28 games played and scored in the last game against Huddersfield Town. Another player is Regan Slater (#27), he plays in the midfielder position and at 23 years old is the team's top assister with 2 assists in 30 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ozan Tufan (#7), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals so we could see him score on Tuesday.
10:35 AM6 hours ago

Hull City in the tournament

Hull City had a great start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 41 points with 11 games won, 8 tied and 12 lost. They are located in the eleventh position of the general table and if they want to steal tenth place from Norwich City they must win the game. Tuesday's game will be very difficult as Norwich City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on February 11, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
10:30 AM6 hours ago

Norwich City Players to Watch

The next three players are considered key to Norwich City's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Hull City. American striker Josh Sargent (#24) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 10 goals in 28 games and scored in the last game against Coventry City. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Teemu Pukki (#22), he plays in the forward position and is the highest assister of the team with 7 assists in 29 games played. He got his seventh assist last game and could get his eighth on Tuesday. Finally, midfielder Kieran Dowell (#10) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the third highest scorer on the team with 4 goals and the second highest assister with 3 assists.
10:25 AM6 hours ago

Norwich City in the tournament

The Norwich City soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) well, they are in the tenth position of the general table with 12 games won, 6 tied and 12 lost, getting 42 points . Norwich City seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will be promoted. Their last match ended in a 1-0 defeat against Bristol City at Ashton Gate Stadium, thus earning their twelfth defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
10:20 AM6 hours ago

The stadium

Carrow Road is located in the city of Norwich, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 27,244 spectators. Opened in 1935, it cost £7.5 million and is currently the home of EFL Championship side Norwich City.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
10:15 AM6 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Norwich City vs Hull City!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo