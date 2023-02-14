PSG vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch PSG vs Bayern live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
PSG vs Bayern can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the EPSG vs Bayern UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the PSG vs Bayern match on February 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00
Colombia: 14:00
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3 p.m.
Bayern statements
King Coman also spoke to the media: "Yes, it was one of the best moments of my career. Afterwards, the goal was a motivation for me. But it was a long time ago. It's a nice memory. I also like to think back to my time at PSG.
Statement from Bayern Munich
Julian Nagelsmann spoke ahead of this important clash where he touched on Mbappé's doubt: "I said two weeks ago that we had to prepare for the match with and without Mbappé. He hasn't been able to train much and we don't know if he will start, if he will come in or if he won't play, but we have to work with all the hypotheses. If he plays we have to be ready and if he doesn't, we have to be ready too." "It's only possible to stop him as a team, it's a matter of less balls coming to him. Just like Mbappé if he plays. But it's not just those two, there are other big names, they have very good players. But I'm sure my counterpart is also thinking about how to stop my players." "We don't look at how PSG play in the French league, this is another competition. It's important to start tomorrow's game well, it's going to be a game where both teams have the same chances, we're at the same level, we'll try to do well. I am convinced that we will go out with the hunger to win the game and that we will see a great duel". "The key will be not to give space to Mbappé, Messi and the others. We will try to have control of the ball. It will be difficult if we leave them space, but if we play our game that won't happen." "They weren't just to the players, they were also to me, I'm part of the team. The criticisms were not so harsh. After every game I try to give my opinion to the players, but not everyone always likes it (...) If I criticize it's because I see potential for improvement." "Overall we can be happy, we have had good results, we played well in the Cup, our best 45 minutes, also in the league we have improved results. PSG have also suffered the consequences of the World Cup, it's been an intense few months for all the teams, but I'm convinced we'll see a big game."
How are Bayern coming along?
Bayern beat Bochum in their last Bundesliga match, so they are in good spirits and will be looking to keep on winning and giving joy to their fans. Nagelsman's team will go all out to take advantage in this first away match.
How will PSG fare?
PSG lost to Monaco in the last Ligue 1 matchday, in this match they lost three goals to one. Paris Sanit-Germain will go all out to get a victory to turn the whole situation around.
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium.
The PSG vs Bayern match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium, located in Paris, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the PSG vs Bayern live stream of the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium at 15:00.