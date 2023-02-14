Chicago Fire Shower Thoughts - 2/15

17 days.

The Chicago Fire has 17 days until their 2023 campaign begins. They have even more time than they should since they were given opening weekend off due to MLS having an odd amount of teams.

However, it doesn’t seem like they’re going to do anything with the time they have left. They’ve not done a lot with the four months they’ve had so far.

As a result, there’s not been much to talk about. There’s been no new signings or sales. There’s not been any rumors. There’s not even been any leaks when it comes to the new away kit.

Why am I writing this article then? Well, why are you reading it? Why are any of us doing anything at this point?

Sorry about that.

Much ado about nothing

The biggest news is that there is no news.

Chicago knew that this offseason was an important one. Their 2022 campaign was disappointing, and everyone realized that reinforcements were needed going into the new year.

Four months later, and they’ve sold more players than they’ve bought. If you just look at the starting lineup, the Fire has lost their starting goalkeeper and striker, and they’ve only gained a new man at right back.

That is unforgivable.

Youngster Chris Brady will take over in goal, and thankfully that transition should be a smooth one since he’s such a talent. However, there’s still a huge gap up top, and it doesn’t even seem like anyone’s coming in to cover it. At least in the past there were names linked with the role, like Michail Antonio and Ui-jo Hwang. Now there’s nothing.

There are other areas of the pitch that need help too. Someone needs to come in at left back, either to replace Miguel Navarro or to become his new backup. The midfield is a little thin as well, and a new attacker would really help the team off the bench.

Things happen fast in this league, so there’s reason to believe that Chicago is going to make at least one more signing before the year kicks off. They’ll even be able to buy players after the season begins.

However, taking this long to do anything just proves how unserious this club is at the moment. They should have brought in their reinforcements by now. They should have had a replacement for Jhon Durán lined up before they sold him. They should be better.

They are not, though, and it wouldn’t be any surprise to see them struggle on the pitch to begin this campaign.

Turning point

That is exactly why there’s such a negative vibe around the fanbase.

Some supporters are really starting to turn on the Fire. Can you blame them?

There was so much excitement from fans when new owner Joe Mansueto took over at the end of 2019. The initial rebrand halted a bunch of that momentum, but the re-rebrand brought back some hope for the future. They had a new identity, they were back at Soldier Field, and they had lots of money to spend.

Since then, it’s been a whole lot of nothing. The 2020 and 2021 seasons were rough for all involved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, of course, but 2022 should have been a new beginning. The signings of Xherdan Shaqiri and Rafael Czichos were a good start, but it has all fallen apart since then.

Nevertheless, supporters persisted. They thought the team had a good enough core, and they went into the offseason with optimism. The front office just needed to make a few big moves.

They did not. They couldn’t even bring in the big-name Designated Player to lead the line that was priority number one. Unless Chicago makes a star signing in record time, this winter will go down as an absolute waste.

That’s why fans are so close to giving up. It feels like the front office is giving up on them.

It just doesn’t seem like the Fire are willing to take the big steps forward that they need to. This is especially disappointing from a front office that opted for a tagline of “make no little plans”. They sold supporters false dreams, and now fans are getting sick of it.

It’s not like Chicago has a lot of supporters left. They lost a chunk of the fanbase following the aforementioned rebrand in 2020, and some of those supporters haven’t returned. The team still isn’t back in red, so those people aren’t back in the stadium. I’ve got an example of that in my own home since my dad, who went to the meet the team event all the way back in 1998, still won’t support the Fire because they’re in blue. I don’t blame him either.

They didn’t have too many supporters before then either. The move to Soldier Field was supposed to revitalize things, but the club were still near the bottom when it came to attendance figures across the league this past season. When you don’t bring many people to a stadium the size of Soldier, it seems cavernous, and it’s a bad look.

The Fire cannot afford to risk losing any more of their fans. That’s what makes this season so important. Another woeful campaign could be the straw that breaks the backs of fans who have spent years and years hoping that things will eventually change.

If this offseason is any indication, though, then supporters might be set for yet another campaign of agony and despair. It could be the last for many of them.

Ola Kamara is still available by the way

Please lads.

Please.

“Who want me?”

The Fire don’t currently have a shirt sponsor.

That’s not the end of the world, but it’s certainly not a good thing either. How can a team in the 2nd biggest market in the country not get a sponsor for their jerseys? It’s an easy way to make some extra income for the side, and it just makes the kit look nicer.

Some traditionalists will argue that a cleaner jersey is a better one, but not in the modern day. Now, a team with a sponsorless kit comes across as irrelevant. Imagine a Chivas USA jersey, for example.

The clock is ticking to find someone. Maybe Mansueto will slap the logo of his company Morningstar on the front of the jersey. Maybe Chicago can convince Motorola to stay for another year. Maybe the club will finally find an advertiser that the fanbase would love to have on a kit, like Portillos. Maybe they’ll bring back Best Buy. I miss Best Buy.

It’s a small thing, but failing to find a shirt sponsor for this season would go down as yet another misstep from the front office. Surely they can’t mess this up too, right?

Right?