Tigres vs FC Juarez Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Tigres vs FC Juarez Live Score
What time is Tigres vs Juarez match for Liga MX Match?
Where to watch Tigres vs Juarez?
Country
Start date
Start Date
TV Channels and Streams
United States
February 14, 2023
20:05 ET
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
Argentina
February 14, 2023
22:05
Bolivia
February 14, 2023
21:05
Brasil
February 14, 2023
22:05
Chile
February 14, 2023
22:05
Colombia
February 14, 2023
20:05
Ecuador
February 14, 2023
20:05
Spain
February 14 2023
0:05
Fubo TV
Mexico
February 14, 2023
19:05
TUDN, VIX+
Peru
February 14, 2023
20:05
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:
FC Juárez's last lineup:
Watch out for this Tigres player:
Tigres' last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The stadium has a capacity for more than 42,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1. The first goal was scored by Mariano Ubiracy.
Another curious fact that accompanies this mythical sports venue is that it was in this scenario that the "Wave" in soccer was born, specifically in 1986. The Estadio Universitario hosted the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, and the 1983 World Youth Championship.