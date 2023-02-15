Tigres vs FC Juarez Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Tune in here Tigres vs FC Juarez Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs FC Juarez match.
What time is Tigres vs Juarez match for Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Tigre vs FC Juarez of 14th February in several countries:

Where to watch Tigres vs Juarez?

Country

Start date

Start Date

TV Channels and Streams

United States

February  14, 2023

20:05 ET

Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes

Argentina

February  14, 2023

22:05

  

Bolivia

February 14, 2023

21:05

  

Brasil

February  14, 2023

22:05

  

Chile

February 14, 2023

22:05

  

Colombia

February  14, 2023

20:05

  

Ecuador

February 14, 2023

20:05

  

Spain

February  14 2023

0:05

Fubo TV

Mexico

February  14, 2023

19:05

TUDN, VIX+

Peru

February  14, 2023

20:05

  
Watch out for this FC Juárez player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the visiting squad and known throughout Liga MX; Gabriel Matias Fernandez. The center forward/right winger has not only been Leon's benchmark for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the years have never passed him by, also, Gabriel Matias Fernandez is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area because his nose for goal has not lost it, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

FC Juárez's last lineup:

A. Talavera; M. Olivera, C. Salcedo, A. Arribas, L. Rodríguez; J. Sierra, D. García, J. Dueñas, J. Gómez; G. Fernández, T. Molina.
Watch out for this Tigres player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the feline squad's goal scorer and well-known throughout Liga MX; André-Pierre Gignac. The French center forward has not only been the benchmark for Tigres for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems as if the years have never passed him by. Likewise, Gignac is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.

Tigres' last lineup:

N. Guzmán; J. Garza, I. Lichnovsky, Samir, J. Angulo, J. Vigón; Rafael Carioca, G. Pizarro, F. Gorriarán; L. Quiñones, A. Gignac.
Background:

Tigres and FC Juarez have met on a total of 7 occasions (6 wins for Tigres, 1 draw) where the scales are tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals, Tigres has the advantage with 16 goals scored, while FC Juárez has only scored 8 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 5 of the Apertura 2022, where the Monterrey-based team won the three points by the narrowest of margins.
About the Stadium

The Universitario Stadium or popularly known as "El Volcán" Universitario is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León. Today it is the home of the UANL Tigres and the Amazona Tigres Femenil, teams that play in the first soccer divisions of their respective categories or better known as Liga MX and Liga BBVAMX Femenil.

The stadium has a capacity for more than 42,000 spectators and was inaugurated on May 30, 1967 with a match between CF Monterrey and Atlético de Madrid with a final score of 1-1. The first goal was scored by Mariano Ubiracy.

Another curious fact that accompanies this mythical sports venue is that it was in this scenario that the "Wave" in soccer was born, specifically in 1986. The Estadio Universitario hosted the 1977 Pre-World Cup, when Mexico qualified undefeated for the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, and the 1983 World Youth Championship.

The objective is to be in the playoffs

On the other hand, the Bravos de Juárez squad continues to shape the new project under the command of Rolando Cristante, who is looking to shine in another Mexican soccer club. FC Juárez has had a regular pace at the beginning of the tournament and although there are still doubts to be answered, it seems that little by little the team has adapted to the new system managed by coach Cristante. Likewise, the illusion has been growing little by little since the fiera's roster has enough strength to fight for at least a place in the last playoff of Mexican football. 
Staying at the top is a must

On the one hand, the Tigres squad was reinforced as never before in this winter transfer market with the aim of returning to being the team that not only positioned itself in the playoff positions, but was also an undisputed contender for the Liga MX title from matchday 1. At the moment, the felines have had a great start to the tournament, despite what happened to Diego Cocca in midweek, and continue to be at the top of the general table; Tigres was also the team that spent the most on reinforcements worldwide, which is why this new project in the northern team has its fans very excited.
Liga MX returns

After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure titled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League the following season and will also have a ticket to play the next Champion of Champions against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, Tigres will open the gates of the Universitario Stadium to receive FC Juárez in the hope of continuing to add three points in the tournament and positioning themselves at the top of the general table; however, the Bravos de Juárez will not let it be so easy, as the team from the border wants to start adding three more points to their scoreboard.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX: Tigres vs FC Juarez Match!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
