San Luis vs America LIVE Score Updates in Liga MX (0-0)
9:41 PM2 minutes ago

XI America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes,  4 Sebastián Cáceres, 26 Salvador Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 32 Leo Suárez.
9:33 PM10 minutes ago

XI San Luis

1 Marcelo Barovero, 20 Unai Bilbao, 3 Jesús Piñuelas, 29 Uziel García, 5 Ricardo Chávez, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 16 Javier Güemez, 9 Léo Bonatini, 7 Jhon Murillo, 11 Dieter Villalpando.
9:24 PM20 minutes ago

The Ame has arrived

Meanwhile, the Águilas arrived at the Alfonso Lastras a few moments ago for their first away win.
9:22 PM21 minutes ago

There is support

Atlético de San Luis fans have been present to cheer on their team ahead of this game.
9:20 PM24 minutes ago

Sharpening the aim

Despite being undefeated, Fernando Ortiz has pointed out that they need to sharpen their aim in the games in order to be more comfortable in the matches.
9:15 PM29 minutes ago

Where to WATCH San Luis vs América today?

The match between San Luis vs América will be available in Mexico on ESPN and Star Plus; while in the United States the signal will be on ViX Plus.
9:10 PM34 minutes ago

Start

Atlético de San Luis wants to take away América's undefeated record at the end of Tuesday's double-header at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium. We begin with VAVEL's coverage of the game.
9:05 PM39 minutes ago

Tune in here San Luis vs America Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this San Luis vs America match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
9:00 PM44 minutes ago

What time is San Luis vs America match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game San Luis vs America of February 14th in several countries:

 Argentina: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:05 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

8:55 PMan hour ago

Last games San Luis vs America

The Águilas del América have dominated the last five games with four wins to just one loss and in their last five visits they have been able to pull out both wins.

America 3-0 Atletico de San Luis | Apertura 2022

America 2-3 Atletico de San Luis | Clausura 2022

Atletico San Luis 0-1 America 0-1 America | Apertura 2021

América 2-1 Atlético de San Luis | Clausura 2021

Atlético de San Luis 1-2 América | Apertura 2020

8:50 PMan hour ago

Key Player America

If there is one player who is inspired, it is Henry Martín, who scored again in the last game and who is being a key player in the offense, not only for goals, but also for his collaboration in offensive playmaking.
Foto: Récord
Image: Récord
8:45 PMan hour ago

Key player San Luis

San Luis' good start to the season can be explained by the timely performance of Marcelo Barovero under the three posts, who will have to continue on the same path so that the Potosinos can get at least a point this Tuesday against a complicated opponent.
8:40 PMan hour ago

Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 3 Israel Reyes, 14 Néstor Araujo, 26 Salvador Reyes, 23 Emilio Lara, 10 Diego Valdés, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo, 20 Richard Sánchez, 21 Henry Martín, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 9 Roger Martínez.
8:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup San Luis

1 Marcelo Barovero, 20 Unai Bilbao, 3 Jesús Piñuelas, 29 Uziel García, 28 Juan Martínez, 13 Rodrigo Dourado, 8 Juan Manuel Sanabria, 16 Javier Güemez, 9 Léo Bonatini, 7 Jhon Murillo, 11 Dieter Villalpando
8:30 PMan hour ago

Improve their attacking power

Coach Fernando Ortiz himself acknowledged that on Saturday they suffered a lot in a result that should have had a greater difference and that they will have to improve in this aspect to be able to add another three points this Tuesday:

"Sensations that we could have suffered a little less, we wasted many situations. Sometimes we are not as sharp as we want to be and it is also part of the tactics. We are not afraid of being able to close the game, we suffered in the last minutes, we played a line of five to close the game", he mentioned in the press conference,

8:25 PMan hour ago

América: to continue on a roll

The Águilas del América took flight last Saturday when they defeated Necaxa, although in the final stretch they ended up suffering a little and now the mission will be to improve the team's attacking power in order to obtain their first away win and, at the same time, remain in the top 4 positions of the general table in the Liga MX's Clausura 2023.
8:20 PMan hour ago

San Luis: regain confidence

Although they have just lost by the minimum difference against Xolos de Tijuana, it was because they were down a player for a large part of the game and, in addition, they came within a goal of a draw due to an own goal. Atlético de San Luis will now have to regain their confidence and prioritize their defense in order to obtain a positive result in this double-header.
8:15 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The San Luis vs America match will be played at the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in San Luis, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
8:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: San Luis vs America!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
