San Luis vs America LIVE Score Updates in Liga MX (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
XI America
XI San Luis
The Ame has arrived
El AME llegó al estadio 🦅 #SomosAmérica pic.twitter.com/FKUaXUBWut— Club América (@ClubAmerica) February 15, 2023
There is support
¡Los potosinos se hicieron presentes para aprovechar la promo de cerveza y Fitzer doble a $50.00 pesos! 🍻— Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) February 15, 2023
Recuerda que acabando el partido puedes asistir a la explanada de la puerta 3 y disfrutar de la misma promoción en el after. 🙊#ConAlmaPotosina pic.twitter.com/OitrrVTnyT
Sharpening the aim
Where to WATCH San Luis vs América today?
Start
Tune in here San Luis vs America Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is San Luis vs America match for Liga MX 2023?
Argentina: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Chile: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:05 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Peru: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 12:05 AM to be confirmed
Last games San Luis vs America
America 3-0 Atletico de San Luis | Apertura 2022
America 2-3 Atletico de San Luis | Clausura 2022
Atletico San Luis 0-1 America 0-1 America | Apertura 2021
América 2-1 Atlético de San Luis | Clausura 2021
Atlético de San Luis 1-2 América | Apertura 2020
Key Player America
Key player San Luis
Last lineup America
Last lineup San Luis
Improve their attacking power
"Sensations that we could have suffered a little less, we wasted many situations. Sometimes we are not as sharp as we want to be and it is also part of the tactics. We are not afraid of being able to close the game, we suffered in the last minutes, we played a line of five to close the game", he mentioned in the press conference,