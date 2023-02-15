Stoke City vs Huddersfield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Stoke City vs Huddersfield
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Stoke City vs Huddersfield live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Huddersfield's possible line-up
Mark Fotheringham may field the following starting XI. Huddersfield's possible lineup may be as follows: Schofield, Lees, Helik, Pearson, Hogg, High, Lowton, Ruffels, Holmes, Rudoni and Rhodes.
Stoke's possible lineup
Alex Neil may field the following starting eleven. Stoke's possible lineup for this matchday 32 may be as follows: Sarkic, Wilmot, Jagielka, Fox, Hoever, Smallbone, Thompson, Laurent, Sterling, Gayle and Campbell.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Stoke City vs Huddersfield of 15th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.
Where to watch
The match Stoke City vs Huddersfield can be watched on the Huddersfield channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL.
Photo Stoke
Stoke Ranking
Stoke is in 19th position with 34 points, five points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Wigan Athletic, who have 29 points. At home, they have played 15 matches, winning four, drawing four and losing seven. In other words, they have collected 16 points out of a possible 45.
Huddersfield standings
Huddersfield is in 23rd position, in the relegation places, with 28 points. These positions are very close on points, as the bottom four have a single point advantage, due to three teams tied on 28 points. The English side is tied on points with the last-placed team. Their nearest rivals, Cardiff City, are one point behind them in the relegation race. As visitors, they have won two games, four draws and nine defeats in 15 matches, being the worst away team in the competition. QPR Ranking
Stoke City's last game
Stoke City are on a good run of results, having won three of their last five games. Although in their last match they lost at Kenilworth Road Stadium by one goal to nil against Luton Town.
The first half ended 1-0 thanks to Pelly Ruddock's goal in the first six minutes of the game. With an evenly matched first 45 minutes, the first half ended with no further goals from either side. The next half continued with the two teams going back and forth and generating the same scoring chances. It finally ended with the 1-0 scoreline that had been established in the first half of the match.
The first half ended 1-0 thanks to Pelly Ruddock's goal in the first six minutes of the game. With an evenly matched first 45 minutes, the first half ended with no further goals from either side. The next half continued with the two teams going back and forth and generating the same scoring chances. It finally ended with the 1-0 scoreline that had been established in the first half of the match.
Huddersfield's last match
In the last matchday Huddersfield visited The DW Stadium, where they lost 1-0 in the match corresponding to the 31st round of the EFL Championship against Wigan Athetic. This defeat keeps them in the relegation places.
The first half ended in a goalless draw with few chances in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, Wigan got a goal in the 86th minute by Whatmough who took advantage of Mcclean's assist to open the scoring. With no further chances in the remaining minutes, the score was 1-0.
The first half ended in a goalless draw with few chances in the first 45 minutes. In the second half, Wigan got a goal in the 86th minute by Whatmough who took advantage of Mcclean's assist to open the scoring. With no further chances in the remaining minutes, the score was 1-0.
Welcome to VAVEL
Welcome to the online broadcast of Stoke City vs Huddersfield this Wednesday, February 15 at 20:45 Spanish time. The match corresponds to the 32nd round of the EFL Championship. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL.