Club Brugge vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match
11:00 AM19 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica match live?

If you want to watch the game Club Brugge vs Benfica live on TV, your options is: ViX

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM24 minutes ago

What time is Club Brugge vs Benfica match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Club Brugge vs Benfica of 15th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: Fox Sports, Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max

Chile 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 3  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, ViX, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

10:50 AM29 minutes ago

Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"They left a great image in the group stage (Brugge). They were in a complicated group with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. They qualified and that shows their quality. They managed to go five games without conceding a goal, in the Champions League, revealing a lot about their defensive performance. Looking at the squad, and analyzing it, you realize that they have a lot of individual quality, a lot of speed, a good mix of experienced players with new players. They have different weapons, with tall players. It's not easy to face them and we expect a very tough game.

We will see. We will try to play our soccer, active and with intensity, and Club Brugge also has a lot of quality up front, with a lot of speed, with good strikers. I expect an open game, with both teams looking for the goal. We really want to play this challenge, because we worked hard to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. In the summer we had to qualify for the group stage, then we had to qualify for the qualifiers, and now we had to wait three months to play this stage. We want to play to the best of our abilities and we will see what is possible. We are used to this because of the qualifying games we played in the (European) summer. We have been through this before and we know that it is important to have a good first meeting, but, in the end, what counts are the two games. It doesn't matter how, the important thing is to reach the quarterfinals, our big goal. We will give everything and also in the next challenge, at our stadium.

All our players can be starters, Rafa and Gonçalo Ramos included. It was good for them to play in Braga again, after their injuries. They have more training in their bodies, they may not be at one hundred percent, but they are ready and very motivated for the game. We will see if they are starters, or if they enter as the game goes on".

10:45 AM34 minutes ago
10:40 AM39 minutes ago

Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Florentino; João Mário, David Neres, Aursnes; Gonçalo Guedes.
10:35 AM44 minutes ago

Benfica's situation

Braga are the only team to beat Benfica this campaign, 3-0 in the Primeira Liga on December 30. Even so, Roger Schmidt's team is unbeaten in nine games - they were eliminated in the Taça Portugal on penalties after a draw in normal time. And, in order to maintain the positive sequence, the German coach does not have any casualties for the game.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Scott Parker!

"The last time I played in the Champions League was as a player. I am excited and looking forward to this opportunity, as is the team, which has already come this far in incredible fashion. It's a great opportunity to make our mark in the competition.

There have been big improvements in recent weeks in the way the team plays. We have been very solid, but we haven't achieved victories. But this is a completely different competition, the knockout stage, which all the players want to play.

Of course, the level of the opponent we are going to face is completely different (from the Belgian League) and we have to respect that, we have to understand that we are going to face a very good Benfica team, which has quality all over the field. We have to be competitive. We have to nullify the threats that Benfica will pose. I hope we can expose and hurt a good team".

10:25 AMan hour ago
10:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Brugge

Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Rits, Onyedika, Vanaken; Buchanan, Yaremchuk, Lang.
10:15 AMan hour ago

Brugge's situation

Scott Parker has only one win in seven games since he took over as coach of the club at the end of December. For the confrontation, the Englishman will not have Skov Olsen, with hip problems, while Jutglà is a doubt because of a pelvis injury.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Eagles

Owning 77% and having the same sequence as Paris Saint-Germain, with three wins and a draw, Benfica took the lead in the fourth tiebreaker criterion: away goals, where they scored nine goals against six of the French. The Eagles ended their participation at the top of group H, with 14 points.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Blue-Black

Club Brugge finished second in group B with 11 points, one behind leaders Porto. The Blue-Black team won twice in the first rounds, but drew twice and lost twice, generating a score of 61%.
10:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Club Brugge vs Benfica live this Wednesday (15), at the Jan Breydel Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the round of 16 of the competition.
9:55 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League match: Club Brugge vs Benfica Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
