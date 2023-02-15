Club Brugge vs Benfica: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Club Brugge vs Benfica match live?
What time is Club Brugge vs Benfica match for Champions League?
Argentina 5 pm: Fox Sports, Star+
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 5 pm: Space, HBO Max
Chile 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: VIX+, ViX, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Mexico 2 pm: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Paraguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 5 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
"They left a great image in the group stage (Brugge). They were in a complicated group with Porto, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen. They qualified and that shows their quality. They managed to go five games without conceding a goal, in the Champions League, revealing a lot about their defensive performance. Looking at the squad, and analyzing it, you realize that they have a lot of individual quality, a lot of speed, a good mix of experienced players with new players. They have different weapons, with tall players. It's not easy to face them and we expect a very tough game.
We will see. We will try to play our soccer, active and with intensity, and Club Brugge also has a lot of quality up front, with a lot of speed, with good strikers. I expect an open game, with both teams looking for the goal. We really want to play this challenge, because we worked hard to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. In the summer we had to qualify for the group stage, then we had to qualify for the qualifiers, and now we had to wait three months to play this stage. We want to play to the best of our abilities and we will see what is possible. We are used to this because of the qualifying games we played in the (European) summer. We have been through this before and we know that it is important to have a good first meeting, but, in the end, what counts are the two games. It doesn't matter how, the important thing is to reach the quarterfinals, our big goal. We will give everything and also in the next challenge, at our stadium.
All our players can be starters, Rafa and Gonçalo Ramos included. It was good for them to play in Braga again, after their injuries. They have more training in their bodies, they may not be at one hundred percent, but they are ready and very motivated for the game. We will see if they are starters, or if they enter as the game goes on".
Probable lineup for Benfica
Benfica's situation
Speak up, Scott Parker!
There have been big improvements in recent weeks in the way the team plays. We have been very solid, but we haven't achieved victories. But this is a completely different competition, the knockout stage, which all the players want to play.
Of course, the level of the opponent we are going to face is completely different (from the Belgian League) and we have to respect that, we have to understand that we are going to face a very good Benfica team, which has quality all over the field. We have to be competitive. We have to nullify the threats that Benfica will pose. I hope we can expose and hurt a good team".
If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!