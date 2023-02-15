West Brom vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn Rovers of February 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch West Bromwich Albion vs Blackburn live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
How are West Bromwich Albion doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Chesterfield, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion, 10 Feb, 2023, English Championship
West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Coventry City, 3 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Bristol City 3-0 West Bromwich Albion, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Burnley 2-1 West Bromwich Albion, 20 Jan, 2023, England Championship
West Bromwich Albion 4-0 Chesterfield, 17 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
How are Blackburn Rovers doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Birmingham City, having a streak of 1 win, 4 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Watford 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, 11 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Wigan Athletic, 6 Feb, 2023, English Championship
Birmingham City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers, 31 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Blackburn Rovers 2-2 Birmingham City, 28 Jan, 2023, English FA Cup
Bristol City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers, 21 Jan, 2023, English Championship
Keep an eye on this West Bromwich Albion player.
The English striker, Brandon Thomas-Asante of 24 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 9 games as a starter and 11 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Championship, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to calls.
Watch out for this player of Blackburn Rovers
The Chilean striker, Ben Brereton Diaz of 23 years has had a good performance, the striker has played 29 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals and 4 assists in the Championship, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
