Mexico Women's vs Nigeria LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Women's Revelations Cup Match

Tune in here Mexico vs Nigeria in Womens Revelations Cup
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Nigeria match in the Womens Revelations Cup.
What time is Mexico vs Nigeria match for Womens Revelations Cup?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Nigeria of February 15th, in several countries:
Mexico: 16:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 18:00 hours
Chile: 18:00 hours
Colombia: 4:00 p.m.
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
USA: 17:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Uruguay: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how Mexico vs Nigeria and live
The match will be broadcast on TUDN.
If you want to watch Mexico vs Nigeria in streaming, it will be tuned to Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything they have and get ahead in the competition.
How is Mexico doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-1 against Chile, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mexico 1-1 Chile, 10 Oct, 2022, International Women's Friendly Match
Mexico 0-1 New Zealand, 2 Sep, 2022, Women's International Friendly
United States 1-0 Mexico, 11 Jul, 2022, CONCACAF W Championship
Haiti 3-0 Mexico, 7 Jul, 2022, CONCACAF W Championship
Mexico 0-1 Jamaica, 4 Jul, 2022, CONCACAF W Championship
How is Nigeria doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a regular performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-2 against Canada, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
Japan 2-0 Nigeria, 6 Oct, 2022, Women's International Friendly
United States 2-1 Nigeria, 6 Sep, 2022, Women's International Friendly
United States 4-0 Nigeria, 3 Sep, 2022, Women's International Friendly
Canada 2-2 Nigeria, 11 Apr, 2022, Women's International Friendly
Canada 2-0 Nigeria, 8 Apr, 2022, Women's International Friendly
Watch out for this player from Mexico
The Mexican forward, Charlyn Corral of 31 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 6 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Liga MX Femenil with Pachuca, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment she is currently going through, looking to help her club, being one of the players that most draw attention for her experience she has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Watch out for this Nigerian player
The Nigerian striker, Asisat Oshoala of 28 years old has had a good performance, the striker has played 18 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 18 goals and 0 assists in La Liga Española Femenina with Barcelona, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight before the high caliber teammates.
New project
In the Concacaf W Championship, Mexico was eliminated in the first round after losing all its matches and failing to score a single goal against Jamaica, Haiti and the United States.
After the failure, the Mexican National Team dismissed Monica Vergara and introduced Pedro Lopez as the team's new technical director.
Under Pedro López, the Mexican Women's National Team has only played one friendly match against Chile, which ended in a 1-1 draw with a goal by Diana Ordoñez. In addition, the tri will be led by Charlyn Corral and Kiana Palacios, two players who are at the top of the scoring charts in Liga MX Femenil.
In this tournament, Mexico will face Nigeria, Costa Rica and Colombia, three teams that will participate in the 2023 Australia-New Zealand World Cup.
