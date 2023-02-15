Preston North vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Preston North End vs Luton Town
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Preston North End vs Luton Town live, as well as the latest news from Deepdale. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Preston North End vs Luton Town live?
If you want to watch the match Preston North End vs Luton Town live it will not be available on TV
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Preston North End vs Luton Town match in EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Luton Town
Carlton Morris, a 27-year-old striker who has 11 goals and six assists this season 2022/23. He is currently the fifth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship, although he has only scored one goal this year.
Watch out for this player at Preston North End.
Ched Evans has seven goals and one assist this season. The 34-year-old Welsh striker scored in his last game.
How does Luton Town arrive?
They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Coventry in their last game. Their last victory was on February 4 when they beat Stoke City by the narrowest of margins. In the EFL Championship standings they are in fourth place with 49 points, two points behind the third placed team but 12 points behind the direct promotion places.
How does Preston North End get there?
They have lost three consecutive defeats and have lost three of their last four EFL Championship matches. They are currently in twelfth place with 40 points, just six points off the Playoff places.
Background
Preston North End and Luton Town have met on 49 occasions, with Preston North End winning 25 times, Luton Town 14 times and 10 matches ending in a draw. Last August 13, 2022 was the last time they met and it was Preston North End who won by the minimum (0-1).
Venue: The match will be played at Deepdale, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1978 and has a capacity of 23,408 spectators.
Preview of the match
Preston and Luton Town meet in the 32nd round of the EFL Championship.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Preston North End vs Luton Town in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.