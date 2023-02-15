Preston North vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship
Photo: VAVEL

11:00 AM19 minutes ago

10:55 AM24 minutes ago

How to watch Preston North End vs Luton Town live?

If you want to watch the match Preston North End vs Luton Town live it will not be available on TV 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

10:50 AM29 minutes ago

What time is the Preston North End vs Luton Town match in EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM 
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
10:45 AM34 minutes ago

Watch out for this player at Luton Town

Carlton Morris, a 27-year-old striker who has 11 goals and six assists this season 2022/23. He is currently the fifth-highest scorer in the EFL Championship, although he has only scored one goal this year.
Photo: Getty Images
10:40 AM39 minutes ago

Watch out for this player at Preston North End.

Ched Evans has seven goals and one assist this season. The 34-year-old Welsh striker scored in his last game.
Photo: Getty Images
10:35 AM44 minutes ago

How does Luton Town arrive?

They are coming from a 1-1 draw against Coventry in their last game. Their last victory was on February 4 when they beat Stoke City by the narrowest of margins. In the EFL Championship standings they are in fourth place with 49 points, two points behind the third placed team but 12 points behind the direct promotion places.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Preston North End get there?

They have lost three consecutive defeats and have lost three of their last four EFL Championship matches. They are currently in twelfth place with 40 points, just six points off the Playoff places.
10:25 AMan hour ago

Background

Preston North End and Luton Town have met on 49 occasions, with Preston North End winning 25 times, Luton Town 14 times and 10 matches ending in a draw. Last August 13, 2022 was the last time they met and it was Preston North End who won by the minimum (0-1).
10:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at Deepdale, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1978 and has a capacity of 23,408 spectators.

Photo: Trip Advisor
10:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Preston and Luton Town meet in the 32nd round of the EFL Championship.
 
10:10 AMan hour ago

VAVEL Logo