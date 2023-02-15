Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Erling Haaland, striker. At his young age he is being a historic scorer, Haaland is having a great first season with Manchester City and that has placed them in the top places, with 21 games played the striker has scored 25 times in Premier League, if he continues with this scoring pace he could set a record in the league, against Arsenal his participation is in doubt, but he will not think twice if he is available.
Watch out for this Arsenal player
Martin Odegaard, striker. Norwegian 24 year old is one of the best players today, his arrival at Arsenal has made him improve his level and with this the team has benefited, currently the player is the top scorer of Arsenal with 8 goals, he has also provided 6 assists, his participation against City will be essential to take the three points.
How many days until 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔, Martin?☝️ pic.twitter.com/SG4Ne9orM8— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 10, 2023
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Rodri, Silva, Mahrez, DeBruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland.
Last Arsenal lineup
Ramsdale, Zinchenko, Magalhaes, Saliba, White, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.
Background
Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City
Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal
Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City
Arsenal 1-4 Manchester City
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Manchester City puts pressure on the leader
Manchester City, current champion of the Premier League, has not had the devastating season that was expected with its great start, the team led by Guardiola has had bad moments and this has diminished them from taking the first place, they are currently second with 48 points, just three points behind the leader Arsenal, this Wednesday's match is key in the team's aspirations, as it is practically a final, although there is still a lot of season left, the teams that aspire to lift the trophy can not make many mistakes, from the result against the leader will open the guideline to know how much they can continue to make mistakes, since United is putting pressure on them very closely, the team suffered a painful defeat against Tottenham and against Aston Villa recovered the three points, Manchester City has to come out victorious to arrive motivated to the next Champions League duel.
Arsenal takes another step towards the championship
Arsenal has become competitive after several seasons in the dark, the team stopped competing in the top positions and it seems that the arrival of Arteta to the bench has been good for the team, last season was fundamental for the team to qualify for the Europa League and after 4 seasons reappeared in European competitions, this season they started at a high level and gradually took the lead in the Premier League, the team has great players who have been able to combine, the team has only two defeats, only Newcastle has fewer defeats in the league, Arsenal after 21 games played has 51 points, which makes it the sole leader, now against Manchester City the leadership is played, Arsenal is not going through its best moment, as it would come with a loss and a draw in the last days, but against City it is forbidden to lose, because it would close the race for the first place.
Leader vs Champion
The Premier League continues its activities and now awaits a great clash corresponding to the 12th matchday, Arsenal will face Manchester City in a duel where the leadership is at stake, teacher and student will be measured from the benches to continue with the hope of being crowned champion, in this season they have already won repeatedly and perhaps this is the most important duel so far this season, no doubt a great duel awaits us at Arsenal's home.
