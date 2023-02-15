Real Madrid vs Elche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Real Madrid vs Elche can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the match of Real Madrid vs Elche, matchday 21 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Real Madrid vs Elche match on February 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Real Madrid Statement
Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the match: "We're in good shape, with a good feeling. Looking forward to enjoying the title with the fans." "Courtois won't be here tomorrow, I hope he'll be here for Saturday against Osasuna. Militao is back, Lucas is back.... We have the absence of Kroos, who has a problem". "I'm thinking about it. I think he played well, but we have to keep in mind that he is a very strong midfielder. It's an emergency, but now Alaba is back, Nacho can also play.... In an emergency, Camavinga can play there. If not, he will play as a pivot." "I don't think it's a Real Madrid problem. The idea I have is that winning helps you win. When you win you feel things you want to repeat. For us it's a motivation to repeat. We have a disadvantage in LaLiga, but we are going to fight." "It's true that he has more competition as a central defender. When he plays he always contributes something. Nacho's situation is quite clear". "On Thursday he returns to training with the team after his knee inflammation. I treat everyone in the same way. There is no special treatment for anyone." "I don't need to give arguments. Our fans know the professionalism of this team, of these players. They know that we are going to fight every game. I don't think anyone thinks we are in a 'critical' situation." "Well, that Madrid needs a nine is an opinion. We have Karim, who it's true is not a kid, but he's going to be with us next year. It's not the time to think about next year, now we're in LaLiga, the Champions League is coming back..." "Until the World Cup he did very well, he was amazing. But the World Cup has affected him, in that he is not yet in the optimal situation, physically, pre-World Cup. Going from a double pivot to playing alone... he's coming back, little by little." "In attack we are doing very well and in defense we have to improve. We had three clean sheets, but then we had three trivial errors and there we have to improve. We have to have organization, defensive commitment..."
How is Elche coming along?
Elche beat Villarreal three goals to one in the last LaLiga matchday, so they are in good spirits and will be looking to play a great game against this complicated rival and make it three out of three.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid arrives after being champion in the Club World Cup after defeating Al Hilal five goals to three, so in this match they will go all out to get points and keep getting closer to Barcelona in the general table.
The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.
The Real Madrid vs Elche match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, located in Madrid, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
