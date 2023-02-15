Bristol City vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic live match, as well as the latest information from the Ashton Gate Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic match for EFL Championship?
This is the start time of the game Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic of February 15th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Bolivia: 3:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Chile: 4:45 PM
Colombia: 2:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 4:45 PM
Peru: 2:45 PM
Uruguay: 4:45 PM
Venezuela: 3:45 PM
Key player - Wigan Athletic
In Wigan Athletic, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 30-year-old Irish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 10 goals and two assists in 29 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 2446 minutes in total.
Key player - Bristol City
In Bristol City, the presence of Nahki Wells stands out. The 32-year-old forward from Bermuda is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and four assists in 29 games played, where he has started 24 of them. He has a total of 2004 minutes.
Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic history
These two teams have met 15 times. The statistics are even, as each team has won four times, leaving a balance of seven draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count seven duels, where the numbers are in favor of Bristol City with three victories, while Wigan Athletic has achieved one, for a balance of three draws.
If we take into account the times that Bristol City has been at home against Wigan Athletic in the EFL Championship, there are three matches, where the robins have the advantage having won one match and drawn the other two.
Wigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic achieved a victory in their most recent game, against Huddersfield Town and although they have four points from the last six they played, they are still in the relegation places, with the obligation to achieve a positive streak that will allow them to get out of the bottom of the table. They are currently in 22nd position with 29 points from 30 games.
Bristol City
Bristol City has won its two most recent matches, against Norwich and Preston North respectively, and continues to gain confidence in this part of the season, in which it has also reached the fifth round of the FA Cup and has nine unbeaten matches counting the competitions it is currently playing, so it will have an unbeatable opportunity to get into the fight to aspire to a place in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season. They are currently in 15th place with 39 points from 30 games played.
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium, located in the city of Bristol, England. This stadium, inaugurated in 1887, has a capacity for 27,000 spectators.
