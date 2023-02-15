Swansea City vs Blackpool LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Swansea City vs Blackpool Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Swansea City vs Blackpool EFL Championship match.
What time is the Swansea City vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Swansea City vs Blackpool of February 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Swansea City latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steven Benda, Harry Darling, Ben Cabango, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Joel Latibeaudiere, Luke Cundle, Oliver Joseph Cooper, Jay Fulton, Liam Cullen, and Joël Piroe.
Blackpool latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thornley, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Tom Trybull, Charlie Patino, Jerry Yates, Chris Hamilton, Morgan Rogers, and Josh Bowler.
Blackpool Players to Watch
There are three Blackpool players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Jerry Yates (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 30 games played and scored in the previous game against Coventry City. Another player is Gary Madine (#14), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old he is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 24 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Josh Bowler (#11), he is the third highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 11 games played and we could see him score again on Wednesday.
Blackpool in the tournament
Blackpool had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting bottom of the tournament table. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 28 points after 6 games won, 10 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the last position of the general table and if they want to get out of that place they must win the game. Their last match was on February 11, ending in a 0-0 draw against Rotherham United at Bloomfield Road, earning their tenth draw of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Swansea City Players to Watch
There are three Swansea City players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Dutch striker Joël Piroe (#17), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 27 games played and he scored two goals in the last game against Watford. Another player is Matt Grimes (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 27 is the team's best assister with 6 assists in 29 games played. And lastly, we should keep an eye on striker Olivier Ntcham (#10), he is the team's second highest scorer with 5 goals in 27 games played and we could see him score again on Wednesday.
Swansea City in the tournament
Swansea City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 31 of the tournament they have a total of 39 points after 10 games won, 9 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the sixteenth position of the general table and if they want to steal fifteenth place from Bristol City they must win the game. Their last game was on February 11, ending in a 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and thus they got their eleventh loss of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Swansea.com Stadium is located in the city of Swansea, Wales. It will host this match and has a capacity of 20,532 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 10, 2005, cost £27 million to build and is currently the home of Swansea City.