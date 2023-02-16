Necaxa vs Pumas Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Necaxa vs Pumas Live Score
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Necaxa vs Pumas match.
What time is Necaxa vs Pumas match for Liga MX Match?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Pumas of 15th February in several countries:
|
Where to watch Necaxa vs Pumas?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Start Date
|
TV Channels and Streams
|
United States
|
February 15, 2023
|
22:05 ET
|
Telemundo, TUDN, VIX +, Fubo TV, Fox Deportes
|
Argentina
|
February 15, 2023
|
00:05
|
Bolivia
|
February 15, 2023
|
23:05
|
Brasil
|
February 15, 2023
|
00:05
|
Chile
|
February 15, 2023
|
00:05
|
Colombia
|
February 15, 2023
|
22:05
|
Ecuador
|
February 15, 2023
|
22:05
|
Spain
|
February 16, 2023
|
2:05
|
Fubo TV
|
Mexico
|
February 15, 2023
|
21:05
|
TUDN, VIX+
|
Peru
|
February 15, 2023
|
22:05
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the visiting squad and known throughout Liga MX; Facundo Batista. The center forward has not only been Leon's benchmark for years, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the years have never passed him by, Facundo Batista is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
Necaxa's last lineup:
H. González; J. Van Ranking, A. Peña, J. Pablo Segovia, A. Oliveros; M. Silvera, V. Poggi, F. Madrigal, H. Jurado; E. Méndez, F. Batista.
Watch out for this Pumas player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the scorer of the auriazul squad and known throughout Liga MX; Juan Ignacio Dinenno. The Argentinian center forward has not only been the Pumas' main player in recent seasons, he has been in the best possible shape since his arrival in Mexico and it seems that the years have never passed him by. Dinenno is a real latent danger every time he touches the small area as he has not lost his eye for goal, being a goal security when he receives the ball.
Pumas' last lineup:
S. Sosa; J. Galindo, J. Sánchez, N. Freire, A. Aldrete; Diogo, J. Molina, Higor, A. Álvarez Bermúdez; G. Del Prete, J. Dinenno.
Background:
Necaxa and Pumas have met on a total of 35 occasions (12 wins for the Necaxa Rays, 10 draws, 13 university victories) where the scales are slightly tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals, Necaxa has the advantage with 45 goals scored, while Pumas has only scored 43 goals. Their last duel dates back to matchday 3 of the Apertura 2022 where Pumas beat Necaxa by the narrowest of margins at the Olímpico Universitario.
About the Stadium
Victoria Stadium is a sports venue located in Aguascalientes and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Mexico. It is currently the home of Club Necaxa, a team that plays its home games there in the first division of Mexican soccer or better known as Liga BBVAMX. It has a capacity for more than 25,000 spectators and was inaugurated in 2003 with a friendly match between Necaxa and Guadalajara, which was won by Chivas by the minimum difference, the first goal in the stadium was scored by Jorge Barrera from the penalty kick. The official tournament debut was against Club San Luis, with a 1-1 draw, where Víctor Ruiz became Necaxa's first scorer in his new home.
The objective is to fight for the title
On the other hand, the university squad continues to surprise under the command of Rafael Puente Del Río because after almost half of the tournament, the auriazul fans have been convinced little by little that these Pumas can fight for a star and reach the final of the Clausura 2023, the same confidence that has generated satisfaction in the D. It is important to remember that since his arrival at the helm of the Pedregal, it was difficult to win over the fans because they did not completely trust him and even predicted a bad tournament for Pumas, but based on the work and commitment of the team, and above all, the good results, Rafael Puente has shown them that they can recharge their batteries in the project.
They need to get back on track
On the one hand, the Rayos del Necaxa squad already feel the need to get the three points for this match due to two factors: they are at home and they can no longer continue to be positioned at the bottom of the general table. Also, as this year is their centenary year, the fans in Aguascalientes are hoping that Necaxa will have at least one championship where they will be positioned in the Mexican soccer playoffs and can fight for the title, even though they are the weakest of the eight contenders. Also, there are only a couple of games left until the halfway point of the tournament, so if they do not start to pick up the pace, the only thing left to think about is qualifying for the playoffs or even being mathematically out of the playoffs.
Liga MX returns
After such a long wait, Liga MX is finally back with all the actions, goals, controversies, saves and celebrations that characterize it for the start of a new adventure titled; Torneo Clausura 2023. The teams have been preparing for about a month to be at the top of their game for this tournament after having a fleeting participation in the Apertura 2022 due to the World Cup calendar, so the strategists also had the time to define their squads and find the right game system to make their teams as efficient as possible and take them far in this tournament. Likewise, the team that wins this tournament will have the opportunity to qualify for the CONCACAF Champions League the following season and will also have a ticket to play the next Champion of Champions against Club de Fútbol Pachuca. For this match, the Rayos del Necaxa will be dressed up to receive Rafael Puente's Pumas, who have been having a very good tournament, which has started to get the Auriazul fans excited little by little with the hope that this will be the tournament in which they have the opportunity to reach one more final to achieve their eighth star, however, Necaxa wants to be present in the tournament, winning 3 points at home.
