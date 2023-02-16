Monterrey vs Queretaro LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Rayados Monterrey vs Queretaro live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Queretaro live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Rayados Monterrey vs Queretaro live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Monterrey vs Queretaro can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Monterrey vs Querétaro, matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX?
This is the kick-off time for the Rayados Monterrey vs Queretaro match on February 15, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Spain: 00:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 7:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 8:00 p.m.
India: 7:00 p.m.
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 8:00 p.m.
Rayados Statements
Rogelio Funes Mori also spoke before the match: "We are happy for the moment we are living, it is too early to say that we are the rival to beat, we do know that we are working to keep improving, to keep doing things well and that is the work we have been doing all week". "The first game we were a disaster, and that's not the case, we don't believe we are neither the best in victory nor the worst in defeat, I think we have balance and that will to work that we all need to keep growing. I think that's the idea and we will continue with the same discipline". "I have earned the opportunity to go to the National Team since my arrival in Monterrey. Obviously, if I do well at the club, I may be eligible to be on the Mexican National Team and I want to continue. It will all depend on what I do at my club and nothing else.
Querétaro Statement
Queretaro spoke before the match: "We have to modify some things and try to avoid the childish mistakes we made in the two goals scored by León, they won't happen again because they haven't been playing like that in the other matches either. So we'll try to pick up what we've been doing to improve our form". "I think the idea is marked, we play with an idea and the other coaches have commented on it, it is difficult to play against Querétaro, in some matches we have been able to compete in a good way, obviously today I didn't like it, we stopped doing a lot that we had been doing and well, we have to get back on track to look for wins." "Regulamentally we have two forwards, one that Sepulveda, who is very important for our system that had been doing well that has a fissure in the fibula and Ayon surely a tear in the abductor, so we lost today two important forwards for us." When asked about his stay with the team, the coach answered: "Whatever they decide is fine and I am with all the strength to continue fighting, so far the tournament is not so bad, because we have shown another face different from what we have seen in the past, we will continue working to get results".
How is Querétaro coming along?
Queretaro has not had a good tournament, of the five games played, since they have a game pending, the Querétaro team has three draws and two defeats, so they will be looking to make it three out of three for Mauro Gerk's team, in their last game they lost in a scandalous manner, three goals to zero.
How are Rayados coming in?
Monterrey defeated Atlas by two goals to zero, placing them in second place in the general table with 15 points, so they will be looking to make it three points and snatch Tigres' place.
The match will be played at BBVA Stadium
The Rayados Monterrey vs Querétaro match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Rayados Monterrey vs Queretaro live stream, corresponding to Matchday 7 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 8:00 pm.