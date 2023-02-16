Sevilla vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM3 hours ago

10:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs PSV live online

10:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the match Sevilla vs PSV, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs PSV match on February 16, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00

Bolivia: 16:00

Brazil: 16:00

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

10:45 AM3 hours ago

Latest PSV lineup

Benitez, Max, Obispo, Ramaldo, Teze, Sanagre, Veerman, Til, Gakpo, Simons, El Gahzi
10:40 AM3 hours ago

Last Sevilla line-up

Bono; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Nianzou; Fernando, Gueye, Suso, Óliver Torres, Bryan Gil; En-Nesyri.
10:35 AM3 hours ago

PSV Statements

Ruud van Nistelrooy arrives to this match after their last LaLiga match defeated Mallorca in a categorical way two goals to zero, cutting a positive streak of the team. Sevilla will face a tough match and difficult test for the team coached by Sampaoli, who will seek to make the leap to the next phase in search of advancing to the quarterfinals, after going to the Philips Stadium.

spoke after his league thrashing: "Gakpo's dream move was to Manchester United, he had been in contact with Ten Hag since last August. I also wanted him to join United, not only because it is my club and I love it, but also because it is better than Liverpool and offers much more potential to its players. "But United didn't make an offer in January, so I advised him to wait until the summer. "Something happened and he rejected my advice and listened to Virgil [Van Dijk], who tempted him to join his team. He told me he wanted to move abroad in January."

10:30 AM3 hours ago

Sevilla statements

Jorge Sampaoli arrives to this match after their last LaLiga match defeated Mallorca in a categorical way two goals to zero, cutting a positive streak of the team. Sevilla will face a tough match and difficult test for the team coached by Sampaoli, who will seek to make the leap to the next phase in search of advancing to the quarterfinals, after going to the Philips Stadium.

spoke after the win against Mallorca: "Today the team improved the last minutes of Girona and Barcelona. The team could have scored more goals in the first half. That superiority gives hope for the future. We have to reach a regularity". "My soccer feeling is the first half. Gueye is a midfielder and I saw him as an attacking midfielder. I know him very well and I know where he can help." "Bryan defended as a fifth and attacked as a winger. We opted for him as an attacking winger. I value Bryan's performance and the generosity with which he played." "Fernando has a malaise that developed in the match. En-Nesyri ended up exhausted. Today was his best game. Not only because of the goal. We have to recover players for the matches to come." "We still haven't been able to generate the fury of the Sánchez-Pizjuán. We have that debt with the people and for it to be a cauldron." "Suso is for us an extremely outstanding player. We're on the way to getting him back on track. When he reaches his level he will be very important because he is very talented."

10:25 AM3 hours ago

How are PSV coming in?

10:20 AM4 hours ago

How does Sevilla arrive?

10:15 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs PSV will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
10:10 AM4 hours ago

VAVEL Logo