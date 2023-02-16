Sevilla vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Sevilla vs PSV live on TV
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs PSV live online
Sevilla vs PSV can be tuned in from the live streams on the TUDN App.
What time is the match Sevilla vs PSV, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Europa League?
Argentina: 16:00
Bolivia: 16:00
Brazil: 16:00
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
PSV Statements
spoke after his league thrashing: "Gakpo's dream move was to Manchester United, he had been in contact with Ten Hag since last August. I also wanted him to join United, not only because it is my club and I love it, but also because it is better than Liverpool and offers much more potential to its players. "But United didn't make an offer in January, so I advised him to wait until the summer. "Something happened and he rejected my advice and listened to Virgil [Van Dijk], who tempted him to join his team. He told me he wanted to move abroad in January."
Sevilla statements
spoke after the win against Mallorca: "Today the team improved the last minutes of Girona and Barcelona. The team could have scored more goals in the first half. That superiority gives hope for the future. We have to reach a regularity". "My soccer feeling is the first half. Gueye is a midfielder and I saw him as an attacking midfielder. I know him very well and I know where he can help." "Bryan defended as a fifth and attacked as a winger. We opted for him as an attacking winger. I value Bryan's performance and the generosity with which he played." "Fernando has a malaise that developed in the match. En-Nesyri ended up exhausted. Today was his best game. Not only because of the goal. We have to recover players for the matches to come." "We still haven't been able to generate the fury of the Sánchez-Pizjuán. We have that debt with the people and for it to be a cauldron." "Suso is for us an extremely outstanding player. We're on the way to getting him back on track. When he reaches his level he will be very important because he is very talented."
