Braga vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Braga vs Fiorentina on TV and in real time?
When is the Braga vs Fiorentina match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE FIORENTINA:
PROBABLE BRAGA:
FIORENTINA'S LAST GAME:
BRAGA'S LAST GAME:
FIORENTINA:
However, in the current stretch, Fiorentina has only 1 win in the last 6 games played. More than that: they have suffered 4 heavy defeats during this stretch. Furthermore, the club is coming from 2 consecutive defeats. In their last match, they even fought to try to steal points against powerful Juventus, but ended up losing 1-0, in an away game. Fiorentina hasn't scored in half of their last 6 games.
BRAGA:
But it is their campaign in their national championship that boosts the club's confidence. After all, Braga is in the G-3 of the competition, with some slack in relation to the giant Sporting. This way, they would be guaranteed a spot in the next Champions League. In addition, Braga comes to this match being excited by the sequence of 3 games unbeaten. In one of them, they eliminated the mighty Benfica from the Portuguese Cup, in the penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw. The warning sign is that the club has been shut out in the last 5 games played - an average of 1.8 goals conceded per match during this stretch. This is quite high.
TIME AND PLACE!
Currently third in the Portuguese Championship, Braga has 46 points, two points behind second-place Porto. The distance to leader Benfica, however, is eight points.
Fiorentina is in a terrible phase in the Italian Serie A, being currently 14th with 22 points from 24 matches.
However, because it is a cup game, none of this interferes and the match tends to be very balanced, because they are strong teams. Braga are in a better moment and have the strength of their fans, so they are favorites to win, but anything can happen. The ball rolls for Braga x Fiorentina at 1:45 pm (ET), at the Braga stadium, in Portugal.
UEFA Conference League round of 16
Date: 16 February 2022
Time: 14:45 (local time)
Venue: Braga Stadium
Broadcast: Star+.