Braga vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League match
8:00 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Braga vs Fiorentina on TV and in real time?

Braga vs Fiorentina
UEFA Conference League round of 16 

Date: 16 February 2022

Time: 14:45 (local time)

Venue: Braga Stadium

Broadcast: Star+.

7:55 AM2 hours ago

When is the Braga vs Fiorentina match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Braga vs. Fiorentina match will kick off at 1:45 pm ET, being played at the Estádio de Braga, in Portugal, in the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
7:50 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE FIORENTINA:

Terracciano, Biraghi, Ranieri, Milenkovic, Dodô, Duncan, Amrabat, Bonaventura, Luka Jovic, González e Kouame.
7:45 AM2 hours ago

PROBABLE BRAGA:

Matheus, Borja, Niakate, P. Oliveira, Victor Gómez, Castro, Racic, Djaló, André Horta, Pizzi e Banza.
7:40 AM3 hours ago

FIORENTINA'S LAST GAME:

On the other hand, Fiorentina played in Group A of the competition, finishing 2nd only because of a lower goal difference than Basaksehir. However, it has not won for two games, losing to Juventus 1-0 and to Bologna at home 2-1. Earlier, it beat Torino 2-1 and advanced to the semifinal of the Italian Cup.

7:35 AM3 hours ago

BRAGA'S LAST GAME:

As well as finishing 3rd in Group D of the Europa League, Braga now enters the Conference League race. Moreover, they go into the game in good momentum, having beaten Marítimo in their last match, eliminated Benfica on penalties in the Portuguese Cup and thrashed Famalicão 4-1.

7:30 AM3 hours ago

FIORENTINA:

For another year, a better season was expected from Fiorentina, especially in their national championship. In several moments this season, Fiorentina has signaled that it could deliver more competitiveness, but it couldn't be confirmed. Therefore, the team comes to this elimination match under pressure. It is important for Fiorentina to show strength in this duel in order not to flirt with crisis.

However, in the current stretch, Fiorentina has only 1 win in the last 6 games played. More than that: they have suffered 4 heavy defeats during this stretch. Furthermore, the club is coming from 2 consecutive defeats. In their last match, they even fought to try to steal points against powerful Juventus, but ended up losing 1-0, in an away game. Fiorentina hasn't scored in half of their last 6 games.

7:25 AM3 hours ago

BRAGA:

Braga had some frustrations this season. For example, they were convinced that they had the strength to continue in the Europa League, but ended up being eliminated in the group stage. As a result, by placing 3rd, they won the right to play in the continuity of the European Conference League, continuing on the European scene. This is the lesser of two evils.

But it is their campaign in their national championship that boosts the club's confidence. After all, Braga is in the G-3 of the competition, with some slack in relation to the giant Sporting. This way, they would be guaranteed a spot in the next Champions League. In addition, Braga comes to this match being excited by the sequence of 3 games unbeaten. In one of them, they eliminated the mighty Benfica from the Portuguese Cup, in the penalty shootout, after a 1-1 draw. The warning sign is that the club has been shut out in the last 5 games played - an average of 1.8 goals conceded per match during this stretch. This is quite high.

Foto: Braga

 

7:20 AM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Braga and Fiorentina is the first leg of the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League. Whoever wins the two games in total will advance to the round of 16 and whoever loses will go home.

Currently third in the Portuguese Championship, Braga has 46 points, two points behind second-place Porto. The distance to leader Benfica, however, is eight points.

Fiorentina is in a terrible phase in the Italian Serie A, being currently 14th with 22 points from 24 matches.

However, because it is a cup game, none of this interferes and the match tends to be very balanced, because they are strong teams. Braga are in a better moment and have the strength of their fans, so they are favorites to win, but anything can happen. The ball rolls for Braga x Fiorentina at 1:45 pm (ET), at the Braga stadium, in Portugal.

7:15 AM3 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Braga x Fiorentina live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two great teams in Europe: on one side the strong Braga. On the other, Fiorentina. Both teams face each other in the first leg of the 16 round of the UEFA Conference League, in a knockout match. The match is decided by a two-legged tie, and whoever loses on two games' difference will be eliminated. The first leg will take place in Braga, at 1:45 ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese and the Italians here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
