Ajax vs FC Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Tune in here Ajax vs FC Union Berlin in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ajax vs FC Union Berlin match in the Europa League.
What time is Ajax vs FC Union Berlin match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Ajax vs FC Union Berlin of February 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Peru: 11:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Ajax vs FC Union Berlin and live stream
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Ajax vs FC Union Berlin in streaming, it will be shown on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having a draw between Ajax and FC Union Berlin.
Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 FC Union Berlin, 30 Aug, 2020, Friendly match
How are Ajax coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against SC Cambuur, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ajax Amsterdam 3-1 RKC Waalwijk, 12 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 0-1 Ajax Amsterdam, 9 Feb, 2023, Dutch Cup
SC Cambuur 0-5 Ajax Amsterdam, 5 Feb, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Excelsior 1-4 Ajax Amsterdam, 29 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Ajax Amsterdam 1-1 FC Volendam, 26 Jan, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
How is FC Union Berlin coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Hertha Berlin, having a streak of 5 wins, 0 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
RB Leipzig 1-2 1. FC Union Berlin, 11 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 2-1 Mainz, 4 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
1. FC Union Berlin 2-1 VfL Wolfsburg, 31 Jan, 2023, German Cup
Hertha Berlin 0-2 1. FC Union Berlin, 28 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Werder Bremen 1-2 1. FC Union Berlin, 25 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Watch out for this player from Berlin
The German defender, Robin Knoche, 30 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 28 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 2 goals in the Bundesliga and 0 assists with Berlin, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 2 goals in this competition.
Watch out for this Ajax player
The Dutch forward, Brian Brobbey, 21 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 21 games in total, 13 as a starter and 8 as a substitute, scoring 11 goals and 2 assists in Eredivisie, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and stand out against high caliber teammates, in addition to debut in this competition.
Mexican duel
The knockout round of the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs will have a clash between Mexicans, Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven, where Tecatito Corona and Érick Gutiérrez will possibly meet, and Ajax, with Edson Álvarez and Jorge Sánchez, will face FC Union Berlin; while Feyenoord, with Santiago Giménez, and Real Betis, with Andrés Guardado, await their opponents in the Round of 16.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Ajax vs FC Union Berlinmatch of the Europa League. The match will take place at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei, at 12:45 pm.