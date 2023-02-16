Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco in Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco match in the Europa League.
What time is Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco of February 16th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the seventh meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and get ahead in the competition, having 3 wins for Monaco, 2 draws and 1 win for the Germans.
Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 AS Monaco, 7 Dec, 2016, UEFA Champions League
AS Monaco 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, 27 Sep, 2016, UEFA Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 AS Monaco, 26 Nov, 2014, UEFA Champions League
AS Monaco 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen, 16 Sep, 2014, UEFA Champions League
AS Monaco 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen, 01 Oct, 1997, UEFA Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 AS Monaco, 10 Dec, 1997, UEFA Champions League
How are Bayer coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-3 against TSG Hoffenheim, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
TSG Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen, 11 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
F. C. Augsburg 1-0 Bayer Leverkusen, 3 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund, 29 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 VfL Bochum, 25 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen, 22 Jan, 2023, German Bundesliga
How are Monaco coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 7-1 against AC Ajaccio, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and continue with the dream.
AS Monaco 3-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 11 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Clermont Foot 0-2 AS Monaco, 5 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 3-2 AJ Auxerre, 1 Feb, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 1-1 AS Monaco, 28 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
AS Monaco 7-1 AC Ajaccio, 15 Jan, 2023, French Ligue 1
Watch out for this Monaco player
The French striker, 32 year old Wissam Ben Yedder has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 10 as a substitute in all competitions, managing to score 14 goals in Ligue 1 and 3 assists with Monaco, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draws attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, having 3 goals in this competition.
Watch out for this Bayer player
The French striker, Moussa Diaby, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 27 games in total, 27 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 7 goals and 3 assists in the Bundesliga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight before the high caliber teammates, in addition to debut in this competition, because in the Champions League he scored two goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs Monaco, match of the Europa League. The match will take place at the BayArena, at 15:00.