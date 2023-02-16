Salzburg vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Red Bull Arena
The Salzburg stadium located in Austria, with a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and inaugurated on March 8, 2003, will be the venue where Salzburg and Roma will meet in the UEFA Europa League playoff, a match that promises excitement and goals.
Where and how to watch Salzburg vs Roma online live in the UEFA Europa League
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Salzburg vs Roma can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
What time is the Salzburg vs Roma UEFA Europa League play-off match?
This is the kick-off time for the Salzburg vs Roma match on February 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1145 hours PT and 12:45 hours ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 a.m.
India: 1:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 2:45 a.m.
South Africa: 1:45 a.m.
Australia: 01:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 17:45 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be referee Glenn Nyberg, who will have the important task of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be one of the most important in the UEFA Europa League.
Absences
Neither of the two teams have injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, and all their stars will be on the field for a great show.
Background
The two teams have never met in the UEFA Europa League play-offs, yet the favorite to win is Roma, who have the better quality players and are going through a great moment in Serie A.
How does Roma arrive?
For its part, Roma comes from a one-goal draw against Lecce in another day of Serie A, Roma failed to get the 3 points, in addition to resting some important players to play this game in the Europa League playoff, in Serie A are in 4th position with 41 points and a record of 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses, tomorrow they will start as favorites to take the 3 points in this game that promises to have emotions and goals.
How to get to Salzburg?
Salzburg is coming off a 4-1 victory over the Austrian team in their local league, a match they dominated from start to finish, and will face Roma in a match where despite being home underdogs to win the UEFA Europa League play-off.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Salzburg vs Roma in the UEFA Europa League play-offs. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena at 11:45 am.