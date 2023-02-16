Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes Live Score Here
Speak up, Igor Jovicevic!
''Yes, we are not standing. There is equality, but in general life is not fair. same now. Two countries, France and Ukraine, are not standing upright. equality and we have to accept them as true fighters. Of course, Rennes continues to participate in the league, it's on the way. in a different form, he played his last game ago. four rounds. We played our last match on November 23rd against Vorskla and that's it. long time without official matches. It's a rather uncertain situation for us: on the one hand, we have a lack of game practice at this level, because it's only a matter of time. Turkish internship and friendly matches, on the other hand, we can compensate for this disadvantage with insane motivation and unity, which have characterized us during the last six months. Therefore, this uncertainty is important. motivating. what I call “fear” Journalists know because they already know. I have spoken repeatedly about this fear. But is not it? It is not the fear that blocks you, but the one that makes you afraid. focus more on the next game, on the opponent, on stress. And we want to feel it again tomorrow.''
''We are talking about Rennes, who before the World Cup were one of the best teams in Europe in terms of form. This is shown by the statistics themselves: they have not lost 17 games in a row and are at the top of the French Championship, which is at the top of the list. among the top 5 leagues. On the other hand, from the World Cup to Today, there is a small crisis in the results, where not everything turned out as it is. accustomed. Of course, we also want to enjoy it. However, I mentioned two factors – our lack of tone, which we will fully compensate with motivation and will. It has been a long time since we played official matches, and starting in the Europa League leads to increased motivation and character to show the best qualities tomorrow. As for Mudryk, we love Misha and will always root for him, but we have to learn to live without him. And the football player who will play in his position has a different profile, he will play a little differently. You cannot buy such a player on the market, there are almost no such players. But we still have several players who can replace him, with a different profile, other characteristics that will help the team. I think everything will be fine, after a while we will play well together, united, and the team will show itself perfectly. We wish Mudryk the best, and he knows it, but our lives must go on without him. soccer. And I would also like to say: I hope that tomorrow I'll be back. the fans in the stadium, the people who will come, give us a push to achieve a positive result. And especially two boys who are sitting here – Illia and Mykyta. They will join us in the stadium and support us, because we are even stronger as a team with them. And I ask God that tomorrow this is reflected in the result.''
Likely Shakhtar Donetsk!
How does Shakhtar Donetsk arrive?
Speak up, Bruno Genesio!
''It can, but in the preparation games that we have been watching, we see that it is difficult. a team that has already ready. Even though it's made up of many young players, it's a great place to play. It is a club with a lot of experience in European cups. É a very dangerous team.''
''Having discussed this with the coach of Dynamo Kiev a long time ago. It's complicated for them to be able to train in great conditions, but we saw during the double clash against Kiev that it was for them a way to express their pride and their pride in defending the colors of their club and their country . We know they will be at a high level against us on Thursday night.''
''I invited Hamari to join us for this match for three main reasons. First, because he is a professional. our captain. one of the most experienced players on our team, the one who knows Stade Rennais best with Benjamin Bourigeaud. Second, Hamari is a very positive person. Finally, it makes the connection between the younger and less young generations. heard by everyone. In these more difficult times, it seemed important to me that he was with us. The more experienced and mature players we have with this spirit of leadership, the better for us. We need to close ranks.''
'' It’s a very important offensive asset for them. There is good news, but there is other very good players in this team.''