Juventus vs Nantes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match

Follow here Juventus vs Nantes Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Nantes UEFA Europa League match.
What time is the Juventus vs Nantes match for UEFA Europa League Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Nantes of February 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on HBO Max.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Paramount+ and VIX+.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Star+ and Fox Sports.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Nantes last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alban Lafont, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Jaouen Hadjam, Fabien Centonze, Florent Mollet, Pedro Chirivella, Samuel Moutoussamy, Andy Delort, Ignatius Ganago and Ludovic Blas.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Alex Sandro, Danilo, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Ángel Di María.
Nantes players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Nantes' attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Juventus. Midfielder Ludovic Blas (#10) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season in Ligue 1 with 5 goals in 23 games and scored in the tournament's predecessor match against Olympiakos. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ignatius Ganago (#14), he plays in the forward position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists in 21 games played in the French league. He got his third assist last game against Lorient and could get his first assist in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. Finally, striker Mostafa Mohamed (#31) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest assister in the team with 2 assists and the second highest scorer in the team with 5 goals in Ligue 1.
Nantes in the tournament
Nantes played in Group G of the UEFA Europa League together with Freiburg, Olympiacos and Qarabağ. The French team got 9 points after 3 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses that placed them in second place in the group and gave them their ticket to the quarterfinals. Nantes will try to get the win away and should not miss an opportunity to take the lead against a difficult team. Their last game was on February 12, 2023, they won 1-0 against Lorient at La Beaujoire-Louis-Fonteneau. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they play against one of the best teams in the Italian league, however they could surprise and win.
Juventus players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Juventus' attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Nantes. The Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 Serie A season with 8 goals in 13 games, he scored the game before and does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Ángel Di María (#22), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's highest assister with 3 assists in 3 games played in the UEFA Champions League. He got his third assist last game and could get his first in the Europa League on Thursday. Finally, midfielder Filip Kostic (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's highest assister and the team's sixth highest scorer in Serie A with 2 goals and 6 assists.
Juventus in the tournament
The Turin football team played in Group H of the UEFA Champions League alongside Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa. After 1 game won, 0 tied and 5 lost, they got 3 points and established them in third place in the group. Thursday will be their first game in the UEFA Europa League and it will be against a difficult team, Juventus seeks to be the tournament champion so they must win the quarterfinals and advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on February 12, ending in a 1-0 win against Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Allianz Stadium is located in the city of Turin, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 41,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2011, it is currently the home of Juventus Football Club of Serie A and its construction cost 155 million euros.