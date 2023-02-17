Mazatlan vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Mazatlan vs Pachuca live stream
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs Pachuca live, as well as the latest information from Kraken Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs Pachuca live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Mazatlan vs Pachuca can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Mazatlan vs Pachuca, matchday 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Mazatlan vs Pachuca match on February 16, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hours
Bolivia: 23:00 hours
Brazil: 23:00 hours
Chile: 23:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 02:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 23:00 hours
Uruguay: 23:00 hours
Venezuela: 22:00 hours
Japan: 22:00 hours
India: 21:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.
South Africa: 9:00 p.m.
Australia: 21:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 22:00 hours
Tuzos Statements
Guillermo Almada spoke prior to the match: "We were very happy, we thought that the national team could be a bigger challenge and humbly, within our capacity, we had some idea that we could be a contribution to Mexican soccer. I insist again: the decisions that were made we supported them to the death and we are still very happy, developing the project we had in Pachuca. Today we are focused purely and exclusively on this together with the players." "Conviction, it was one of the things that most motivated me to coach the Mexican national team, I think that for the quality and raw material that Mexico has, it would have to have many more goals achieved throughout its history. I thought and I think that it can be achieved because it has very good players, maybe the part that needs to be strengthened more is the mental part, that in the good sense of the word, they believe a little more in the conditions they have individually and as a group. Obviously we have to work on the formation of a team because it is a collective sport, but the raw material of players is very good, with great quality and very good professionals. I was very excited about that and I think Diego was too.
How is Pachuca coming along?
Pachuca has had a good start after their championship last season, however, in their last match they drew 1-1 against Chivas, a score that led the team from the Bella Airosa to lose their leadership, so in this match they will go all out to get points.
How does Mazatlán fare?
Mazatlán lost in the debut of its coach Rubén Omar Romano against Puebla, where the team fell to Puebla by three goals to one, so it will go all out for its first victory.
The match will be played at Kraken Stadium.
The Mazatlán vs Pachuca match will be played at Kraken Stadium, located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs Pachuca match, corresponding to Day 7 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023. The match will take place at Kraken Stadium at 22:00.