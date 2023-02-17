USA vs Canada Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch SheBelieves Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow United States vs Canada Women's
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the United States vs Canada Women's, as well as the latest information coming out of Exploria Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch United States vs Canada Women's?
The match between United States Feminil vs Canada can be followed on television through Universo.
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the United States vs Canada Women's match in SheBelieves Cup?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Argentina: 19:00 AM
Bolivia: 19:00 AM
Brazil: 20:00 AM
Chile: 19:00 AM
Colombia: 18:00 AM
Ecuador: 18:00 AM
USA (ET): 19:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 18:00 AM
Paraguay: 1900 AM
Peru: 19:00 AM
Uruguay: 19:00 AM
Venezuela: 19:00 AM
England: 00:00 AM
Australia : 09:00 AM
India: 04:00 AM
Watch out for this player in Canada Women's
Janine Beckie is a 28-year-old attacker currently with the Portland Thorns following her time with Manchester City. She scored three goals in 2022 for the national team and played in all three games of the 2021 edition of the Shebelieves Cup.
Watch out for this player in USA
Alex Morgan, a 33-year-old forward currently playing for San Diego Wafe, scored 20 goals last season. She is one of the finalists for the best player award and has just scored a goal in the last USA Women's game and has already scored a goal and provided an assist in the last edition of the Shebelieves Cup.
How does Canada arrive?
They have yet to play their first game of the year, the last one was on November 15, 2022 against Brazil in a friendly match. The Canadian Women's National Team is coming off a CONCACAF finalist and gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics;
How does the United States arrive?
The U.S. Women's National Team arrives after playing two friendlies against New Zealand in January, both matches were won by the U.S. team. They are coming from winning the last CONCACAF tournament and have not lost a game since the semifinals of the Olympic Games where they were eliminated by Canada;
Background
A total of 35 times the U.S. Women's National Team and Canada have faced each other, with a balance of 28 wins for the U.S. team, six draws and only one victory for the Canadian team. The last time these two teams met was in July 2022 in the final of the CONCACAF championship, which was won by the United States thanks to Morgan's penalty kick goal;
Venue: The match will be played at Exploria Stadium, located in Orlando, which was inaugurated in 2017 and has a capacity of 25,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States Women's team and Canada will face off on the first day of the SheBelieves Cup, which also features Brazil and Japan;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of United States Women's vs Canada Women's in SheBelieves Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.