Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Superliga Match

If you want to watch the game Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA, UniMás and Univision Now

If you want to watch directly stream it: winsportsonline.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

This is the start time of the game Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira of February 16th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 10:00 PM
Bolivia: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 PM
Chile: 10:00 PM
Colombia: 8:00 PM on WIN Sports + and winsportsonline.com
Ecuador: 8:00 PM
USA (ET): 8:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 AM (February 17)
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Paraguay: 10:00 PM
Peru: 8:00 PM
Uruguay: 10:00 PM
Venezuela: 9:00 PM

Key player - Deportivo Pereira

In Deportivo Pereira, the presence of Arley Rodríguez stands out. The 30-year-old Colombian forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season, where he has three goals in four games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has 281 minutes in total.
Key player - Atlético Nacional

The presence of Andrés Felipe Román stands out in Atlético Nacional. The 27-year-old Colombian defender is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season, where he has two goals in five games played, where he has been a starter in all of them. He has 350 minutes in total.
Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira history

These two teams have faced each other 205 times. The statistics are in favor of Atlético Nacional, which has won on 84 occasions, while Deportivo Pereira has won on 53 occasions, for a total of 68 draws.

Deportivo Pereira

Deportivo Pereira comes to this match with the desire to win the second title in its history, after the feat it achieved in December when it defeated Independiente Medellín. In the last two years, the team from Pereira has played three finals, when in more than 75 years of history it had never known the meaning of the word 'final', and it is also thirsty for revenge, after the definition of the BetPlay Cup 2021, which it lost precisely to Atlético Nacional.

The team coached by Alejandro Restrepo knows that they are at a disadvantage, but they are confident that the game idea and the work of the last few days can help to improve the results, considering that it has not been a good start to the season.

Atlético Nacional

Atlético Nacional comes to this game with the advantage it gained in the first leg, when it beat its rival 1-0 in the away game by the minimum difference with a goal scored by right back Andrés Felipe Román. For the Verdolaga team, winning the Superliga would appease a little the tension in the institution, a wave of problems that so far are showing in the team's results at the beginning of the league.

In front of its fans, with the score in its favor and with the thirst for victory to add a new title to its rich history, Atletico Nacional will face the team from Pereira with the intention of not only winning the trophy, but also seeking to improve its style of play, which so far has been criticized more than anything else.

With this final, Atletico Nacional is one step away from winning the third title of this competition in its history, as it has already been victorious in the 2012 and 2016 editions, both against Junior de Barranquilla.

The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium.

The Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, located in the city of Medellín, in the department of Antioquia, in Colombia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1953, has a capacity for 40,943 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Superliga BetPlay match: Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
