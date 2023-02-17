Osasuna vs Real Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Real Madrid live online
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
Osasuna vs Real Madrid can be tuned in from the TUDN App live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Osasuna vs Real Madrid, matchday 22 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Osasuna vs Real Madrid match on February 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Latest Real Madrid lineup
Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão, Nacho, Alaba, Camavinga, Dani Ceballos, Valverde, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Benzema
Last Osasuna line-up
Aitor; Moncayola, Aridane, Juan Cruz, Manu Schz; Pablo Ibáñez, Lucas Torró; Chimy, Moi, Kike Barja; Budimir.
Statements Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti spoke before the match: "It was a good match, well controlled. We handled the final third well, we had a lot of chances and we watched well to avoid counterattacks. It went well at an important moment of the season. We need continuity in the game and the match is good for us in this respect." "A little bit of everything. He is a player who is not just a striker. He combines well with teammates, a striker who is always ready in the penalty area and helps us a lot in possession. Karim is having a fantastic career. Hopefully he can continue, because all the madridismo is asking for him at this level." "Alaba enjoys the wing more, he pushes more, comparing him to Camavinga. Camavinga also pushed today because Rodrygo came inside a lot and Vinicius plays much more open. In this sense, Camavinga can be useful to us as an inside player." "These players are made, they have no problems to play these high-level matches. I have confidence in everyone, totally. I choose the best possible lineup every game. I take into account fatigue, injuries... all of this." "Right now you have to take advantage of these moments, the team has improved, the matches help you to look for good condition. You can't do otherwise." "Modric is an untouchable player for me. But I think that for us everyone is important, I can't think about putting eleven of the same every game, I have to rotate, the season is demanding. At the moment he is finding his best level. Kroos scored in Bilbao coming off the bench, Modric scored today. From the bench they can also score goals. I don't know if you will agree 100% with this, but the statistics say that." "He is more used to playing on the left. He is a complete player, he can play as a second striker, on the right... He has started to play there. But he comes in more than Vinicius, he is forceful, but not like Vinicius in one-on-one, his quality is different." "Every moment of every game is good to gain confidence, every moment can affect the atmosphere a little bit. When you win 3-0, if you relax, you get problems. That's what I don't want, the moment of the season is good. It is important to maintain this dynamic of concentration and commitment".
How is Real Madrid coming?
Real Madrid arrives after beating Elche four-nil, a very intense and interesting duel where the Merengues won in a great way to keep getting closer to Barcelona.
How does Osasuna arrive?
Osasuna arrives to this duel with two draws and in the ninth position of the general ranking, the last match they played was against Valladolid, so they will be looking for three points.
The match will be played at El Sadar Stadium.
The Osasuna vs Real Madrid match will be played at the El Sadar Stadium, located in Pamplona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Welcome to the Osasuna vs Real Madrid live stream, corresponding to Matchday 22 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio El Sadar, at 15:00.