Al Nassr vs Al Taawon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Arabian League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Al Nassr vs Al Taawon game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Al Nassr vs Al Taawon as well as the latest information from MRSOOL Park. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Al Nassr vs Al Taawon?
If you want to watch the match Al Nassr vs Al Taawon live it can be followed on TV on Shahid
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Al Nassr vs Al Taawon match in Saudi Arabian League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.
Brazil: 10:00 hrs.
Chile: 9:00 hrs.
Colombia: 9:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.
Spain: 16:00 hrs.
México: 9:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 10: 00 hrs.
Peru: 9:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.
England: 15: 00 hrs
EEUU:10:00 hrs.
Australia: 00:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Al Taawon
Kaku, a 28-year-old midfielder, scored six goals and provided nine assists. The Paraguayan player is coming off the back of a goal, although it was not enough to prevent Al Fateh's defeat.
Watch out for this player at Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo, 38-year-old striker of Al Nassr has been the star signing of the Saudi Arabian team in this winter market. The Portuguese player has scored five goals in the last two games, in his last game he scored four goals.
How does Al Taawon arrive?
In their last match they lost by the minimum against Al Fateh (1-2) in their most recent encounter. They have won only two games during this 2023. They are currently in fifth place with 30 points, but only two points behind third-placed Al Hilal, although this tournament has one game less played.
How does Al Nassr arrive?
Al Nassr are coming off a 4-0 win over Wehda in their last match. They have now gone a total of 14 consecutive matches without losing in the Saudi Arabian league, the last time being on September 3 against Al Taawon. They are currently second in the domestic league with 37 points, just three points behind Al Shabab, who are the leaders;
Background
A total of 31 times Al Nassr and Al Taawon have met in history, with Al Nassr winning 21 times, five times Al Taawon won and the remaining five ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in September in which Al Taawon won by the minimum (1-0).
Venue: The match will be played at the MRSOOL Park stadium located in Riyadh which was built in 2014 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Al Nassr and Al Taawon meet in the 17th round of the Saudi Arabian League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Al Nassr vs Al Taawon in the Saudi Arabian League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.