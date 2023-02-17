Cardiff City vs Reading LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cardiff City vs Reading Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cardiff City vs Reading EFL Championship match.
What time is the Cardiff City vs Reading match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cardiff City vs Reading of February 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Reading's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Joe Lumley, Thomas Holmes, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Tyrese Fornah, Tom Ince, Abdul Rahman Baba, Junior Hoilett, Yakou Meite, and Andy Carroll.
Joe Lumley, Thomas Holmes, Amadou Salif Mbengue, Andy Yiadom, Jeff Hendrick, Tyrese Fornah, Tom Ince, Abdul Rahman Baba, Junior Hoilett, Yakou Meite, and Andy Carroll.
Cardiff City latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ryan Allsop, Mark Mcguinness, Cedric Kipre, Perry Ng, Callum O'Dowda, Mahlon Romeo, Romaine Sawyers, Ryan Wintle, Andy Rinomhota, Sory Kaba, and Kion Etete.
Ryan Allsop, Mark Mcguinness, Cedric Kipre, Perry Ng, Callum O'Dowda, Mahlon Romeo, Romaine Sawyers, Ryan Wintle, Andy Rinomhota, Sory Kaba, and Kion Etete.
Reading Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Reading's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Cardiff City. The Portuguese striker Lucas João (#9), is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 5 goals in 22 games, he scored in the last game against Preston North End and he does not plan to stop. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Tom Ince (#10), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 31 games played. He had his fifth assist in the previous match against Bristol City and could get his sixth on Friday. Finally, forward Yakou Meite (#11) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest assister with 2 assists and third highest scorer with 3 goals.
Reading in the tournament
Reading had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting bottom of the tournament table. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 41 points after 12 games won, 5 tied and 14 lost. They are located in the fifteenth position of the general table and if they want to get out of that place they must win the game. Their last game was on February 14, ending in a 2-1 defeat against Rotherham United at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and thus they recorded their fourteenth loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Cardiff City Players to Watch
There are three Cardiff City players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Irish midfielder Callum O'Dowda (#11), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 3 goals in 29 games played and scored one goal in the last game against Wigan Athletic. Another player is Mahlon Romeo (#2), he plays defense and at 27 years old is the team's top assister with 3 assists in 23 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Mark Harris (#29), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 29 games played and we could see him score again on Friday.
Cardiff City in the tournament
Cardiff City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 32 points after 8 games won, 8 tied and 16 lost. They are located in the twenty-first position of the general table and if they want to steal the twentieth place from Rotherham they must win the game. Their last game was on February 14, ending in a 2-0 win against Birmingham City at St. Andrew's Stadium, earning them their eighth win of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Cardiff City Stadium is located in the city of Cardiff, Wales. It will host this match and has a capacity of 33,280 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 22, 2009, cost £48 million to build and is currently the home of Cardiff City.