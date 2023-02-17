Sassuolo vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Osasuna vs Real Madrid, matchday 22 of Serie A?
This is the kick-off time for the Sassuolo vs Napoli match on February 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:45 hours
Bolivia: 15:45
Brazil: 3:45pm
Chile: 3:45pm
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 3:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 2:45 p.m.
Latest Napoli lineup
Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim Min-jae, Mário Rui, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zieliński, Lozano, Kvaratskhelia, Osimhen.
Last Sassuolo lineup
Consigli; Zortea, Erlić, Tressoldi, Marchizza, Pedro Obiang, Frattesi, Matheus Henrique, Laurienté, Berardi, Defrel
Napoli Statement
Luciano Spalletti spoke ahead of this match: "Here on the pitch we care about our city, our fans. And this opportunity to do important things. Everyone feels it, in fact maybe too much, because in the first half we weren't as calm in the giropalla as we usually are. We got a bit nervous on some lost balls and it was more difficult. From then on, Cremonese used their tactics, with wide fifths, and made us lose energy having to defend on the many balls they put into our box. Then, in the second half, we were much better and when we passed the ball with more order I applauded because that's what we have to do, that's our team." "Right now we have total availability. We have professional players, good guys, everyone trains well and everyone is willing to make runs to train the team. They have to be willing to destroy themselves on the field for a result, because one result can make the difference. So we need that attitude here." "It was much better after the break, passing with more quality, calmness and organization, because that's what we have to do with our characteristics." "There is total commitment, we have good guys and great professionals, everyone is ready to work hard to help the team. They must be ready to destroy themselves on the pitch to get a result, because a result makes the difference."
Sassuolo Statement
Dionisi spoke ahead of this clash: "I agree, I feel a bit more restrained in saying that we have to show that we are these. It would be a great thing, as a team, to recognize us not only for the game but also for these aspects. Every coach would like a team that plays and suffers and defends together. We have few doubts when it comes to playing but we must not forget that the identity of a team also comes from making ourselves available, as we have seen in recent matches. All this may not be enough tomorrow because we are talking about Napoli's crazy numbers, but on our part there should be a little 'presumption' to think that we can beat Napoli knowing that it won't be easy. In the first leg we were good attacking but not in the definition and less so defending, we will have to be better".
How are Napoli coming?
Napoli beat Cremonese three goals to nil, so they will be looking to give a good performance and make it three in this important match to stay at the top.
How does Sassuolo arrive?
Sassuolo arrives to this match after a two-goal draw against Udinese, so in this match they will be looking for a three-goal win.
The match will be played at the Mapei Stadium.
The match Sassuolo vs Napoli will be played at the Mapei Stadium, located in Emilia, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
