Celtic vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership

Watch Celtic vs Aberdeen Live Score Here
Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!
“There was also great input from the guys coming up, so overall we are pleased to be in the next round.
''It's one thing. having a good squad of players like ours is another matter. be effective and only It can be effective if players embrace it, and they did.''
“They work hard every day and understand that only 11 starts, but for the minutes they have, they are ready and want to make a contribution.
“They all contributed today, which was nice, and it was great for the big guy up front to also score a goal, so the substitutes also contributed. ;o at the right time.”
“It was obviously disappointing to lose Kyogo, but it’s so sad. That's why we have a squad of players”, said the coach.
“ That's why we work hard every day with all of them, and Daizen is not there. You are already familiar with this position. before and he scored his goal well and worked hard for us.''
''But I thought, even when he was on the wing, he was probably the most threatening of our players, so I thought he was pretty good today.' '
“With strikers, goals are the fuel. We are drip-feeding Oh at the moment and introducing him little by little, but you can't wait. You can see in the training he is doing. starting to catch up, but there's still a lot to do. a long way to go.
“But scoring a goal like that, especially at home in front of a crowd, I am sure he doesn’t need any extra motivation, but I’m sure he will be happy. recovering during the week and wanting another opportunity.”
“We had to work hard for that today and part of that was going to be a battle, especially with the way they play and Cameron was excellent,”, he said.
“For the most part, we kept them away from our objective and Joe wasn’t needed many times and that was because of Cameron and Carl.
“The four halfbacks, I thought, were really solid and disciplined. We didn’t really encourage them that much, which helped us on the other side.”
Likely Celtic!
How does Celtic arrive?
Speak up, Dilan Markandy!
“Making my debut for the Spurs was a very proud moment and something I had dreamed of and worked on for years. a long time. I can say that I played for the Spurs and that will stay with me for the rest of my life.
“But when Blackburn Rovers came along I thought it was a great opportunity for me.
“Obviously, you’ You want to break through and be the next big thing at a club like Spurs, but at the end of the day, football is not for you. just a straight line and you're done. you need to lean on wherever you go.
“I made the decision to leave to try to get back to that level and I believe that with time I can do that.
“I have never been to Scotland before, but I am settling in well here.''
“At Blackburn we have Ryan Hedges, who has done really well here and has told me good things about the club. He said many of the boys he played with at Aberdeen are still there. and that they are important boys who will help me adapt.''
“ It’s a great opportunity for me to come here. It's an interesting championship where I think I can show people what I can do, in addition to helping the team.''
“I think my first game against St Mirren created a false image of me, because of the red card and the kind of football we were playing to try and stay in the game. So I It's very hard to judge me in this game.''
“But having seen how well the team played against Motherwell, I can’t wait to try and add to that and see what it’s like. Scottish football.''
“Football in general is popular. It's about trust.''
“ there are so many players who are struggling because they are not confident. You don’t gain or lose anything overnight, it’s all about hard work. As a winger, your game is up to par. It's based on one-on-one situations and trying to get the better of your opponent, as well as scoring and creating goals.''
“So I definitely need to be confident when I am playing.''
“By working with Barry Robson, you’ll learn more. He's in love. Last week at boot camp he was pushing all the boys and making them work hard with a lot of running that nobody likes! good for them.
“He wants to play great football, which is good. good for me, and I'm really looking forward to working with him more”.