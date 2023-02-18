Mallorca vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mallorca vs Villarreal Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, February 18
USA Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN Deportes
Last lineup Mallorca
Bono, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi, Loic Bade, Gudelj, Jesús Navas, Bryan Gil Salvatierra, Fernando, Suso, Óliver Torres, Pape Alassane Gueye, En-Nesyri.
Last lineup Villarreal
1 Pepe Reina, 4 Pau Torres, 3 Raúl Albiol, 18 Alberto Moreno, 8 Juan Foyth, 10 Dani Parejo, 19 Francis Coquelin, 6 Étienne Capoue, 22 José Luis Morales, 16 Álex Baena, 21 Yeremy Pino.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Mallorca vs Villarreal will be José María Sánchez; Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva, first line; José Enrique Naranjo Pérez, second line.
How does Villarreal arrive?
On the other hand, the yellow submarine, coached by Quique Setién, has been gradually finding good soccer and is down there in the positions of European competitions, so if they want to aspire to a place in the Champions League or Europa League, they need to keep adding three points. They are currently in position 8 with 31 points, with 9 wins, 4 draws, and 8 defeats, the most recent in matchday 21 where Barcelona won by the minimum in their visit to Villarreal with a solitary goal by Pedri in the 18th minute.
How does Mallorca arrive?
The squad coached by the Mexican Javier Aguirre, step by step, has been forgetting about the relegation zone with important victories, such as the one against Real Madrid. The Mallorcan team is in the middle of the general table, specifically in 10th place with 28 points, the result of 8 wins, 4 draws and 9 defeats. In their most recent match, Mallorca suffered a defeat in their visit to Seville, where the Sevillians won 2-0 in the first half; the Mallorcans were unable to recover in the second half and returned home with a defeat.
Jornada 22 de LaLiga
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Saturday morning, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 22nd round of the Spanish league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Son Moix stadium will witness this clash between Mallorca and Villarreal. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to achieve another triumph in their local league. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Mallorca Son Moix
The Mallorca - Villarreal match will be played at the Mallorca Son Moix stadium, in Mallorca, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 pm (ET).
