FC Juarez vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is the FC Juarez vs Leon match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game FC Juárez vs León of February 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM.
Bolivia: 8:05 PM.
Chile: 9:05 PM.
Colombia: 7:05 PM.
Ecuador: 7:05 PM.
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on FOX Sports App and Fox Sports 1.
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Azteca 7, Fox Sport and Fox Sports Premium.
Paraguay: 9:05 PM.
Peru: 8:05 PM.
Uruguay: 9:05 PM.
Last lineup of the Leon
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jaine Barreiro, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Lucas Romero, Yairo Moreno, Iván Moreno, Víctor Dávila and Lucas Di Yorio.
Rodolfo Cota, Adonis Frias, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Jaine Barreiro, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, Lucas Romero, Yairo Moreno, Iván Moreno, Víctor Dávila and Lucas Di Yorio.
Last lineup of FC Juarez
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo, Ventura Alvarado, Maximiliano Olivera, Francisco Javier Nevarez, Denzell García, Jesús Dueñas, Jordan Sierra, Luis Rodríguez, Tomás Molina and Gabriel Fernandez.
Alfredo Talavera, Carlos Salcedo, Ventura Alvarado, Maximiliano Olivera, Francisco Javier Nevarez, Denzell García, Jesús Dueñas, Jordan Sierra, Luis Rodríguez, Tomás Molina and Gabriel Fernandez.
Leon Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to León's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against FC Juárez. The player Víctor Dávila (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the best scorer of the season with 2 goals in 6 games played, last game he scored a goal against Querétaro and we could see him score in Friday's game. The next one is the Mexican Iván Moreno (#3), he plays in the midfielder position, in the tournament he has achieved 2 assists which makes him the highest assister of the team. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played multiple times against FC Juárez so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 35-year-old goalkeeper, Rodolfo Cota (#30) who is a player with a lot of experience and has made 16 saves in 6 games.
Leon in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got 3 points that put them in sixth place in the general table and are only surpassed by Pachuca, Monterrey, Guadalajara, América and Tigres. They have 10 points after 3 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost. They have had an incredible start to the season, hopefully they can maintain the same pace throughout the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 14, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory for León against Puebla at the Estadio León and in this way they achieved their third victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Friday.
FC Juarez Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to FC Juárez's offensive and defensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the match against León. The player Tomás Molina (#7) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 4 games played, the previous game he scored a goal against Santos and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Jesús Dueñas (#29), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 3 assists. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played against León multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 40-year-old goalkeeper, Alfredo Talavera (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 20 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
FC Juarez in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very well, last week they got three points that put them in seventh position in the general table. After 3 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost, they have 10 points. They have had a good start to the season, it is expected that they can dominate the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on February 14, 2023 and resulted in a 0-0 draw against Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario and in this way they achieved their first draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium is located in the city of Chihuahua, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 19,703 spectators and is the home of FC Juárez. It was inaugurated on May 12, 1981 and cost 23 million pesos to build.