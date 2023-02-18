Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Fulham vs Nottingham Forest match.
5:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City of 18th February in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

February 18,2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

February 18,2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

February 18,2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

February 18,2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

February 18,2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

February 18,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

February 18,2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

February 18,2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

February 18,2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

February 18,2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
5:50 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.

5:45 AMan hour ago

Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Last Manchester City lineup:

Ederson; J. Stones, M. Akanji, A. Laporte, J. Cancelo; K. De Bruyne, Rodri, I. Gündogan; B. Silva, E. Haaland, P. Foden.
5:35 AMan hour ago

Background:

Nottingham Forest and Manchester City have met on a total of 100 occasions (32 wins for Nottingham, 27 draws, 41 wins for Manchester City) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Manchester City have the advantage with 155 goals scored, while Nottingham Forest have scored only 138 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 5 of the current season where Manchester City thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
5:30 AMan hour ago

About the Stadium

The City Ground is a sports ground located in the city of Nottingham, England and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, currently is the home of Nottingham Forest, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It has a capacity to receive more than 30,000 spectators between its seats and was inaugurated on September 3, 1898.

The City Ground is located on the banks of the River Trent, just a few meters from Trent Bridge, the former Nottingham Forest stadium. On the opposite bank of the river is Meadow Lane, home stadium of Forest's rivals Notts County FC.

5:25 AMan hour ago

Cannot be confident

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest are living a completely different situation as they are currently fighting to stay away from the relegation places after having a first half of the season where most of the matchdays they were at the bottom of the table, now, with a couple of points separated from the teams that are fighting not to be relegated and a couple of reinforcements to save the category, Nottingham Forest will go for the three points to keep climbing positions and secure their stay at the end of the campaign.  
5:20 AMan hour ago

The mission: For the championship

Manchester City needs to get the three points to get back in the fight for the Premier League championship and not leave the end of the season so easy to Arsenal, also, if they get a positive result in this match, the citizens will be motivated to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League because in this second half of the season, any game is important and Pep Guardiola's pupils will seek to win all competitions in which there is a chance of winning the championship.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Towards the end of the season

The Premier League continues on its way and is heading towards the end of the season with many emotions as the end of the tournament begins to loom in the background and the championship begins to take shape for the teams that want to secure a place at the top of the table and those who want to save themselves from relegation in this tournament. In this match, Nottingham Forest will host Manchester City at the City Ground, on the one hand, the Forest team wants to get back to winning ways to keep away from relegation problems and ensure their stay in the English top flight for another year, on the other hand, the Citizens, who are facing the fair play controversy, continue to stalk Arsenal and cannot let these three points slip away because the Gunners' lead is already too much and letting the victory slip away could sentence the season's championship. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players. 
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match will be played at City Ground, in Nottingham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:00 am ET.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
