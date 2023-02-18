Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Live Score
What time is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City match for Premier League Match?
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
February 18,2023
|
10:00 ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
February 18,2023
|
12:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
February 18,2023
|
10:00 AM
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
February 18,2023
|
12:00 AM
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
February 18,2023
|
11:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
February 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
February 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
February 18,2023
|
16:00
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
February 18,2023
|
9:00
|
Paramount +
|
Peru
|
February 18,2023
|
10:00
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:
Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:
Last Manchester City lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium
The City Ground is located on the banks of the River Trent, just a few meters from Trent Bridge, the former Nottingham Forest stadium. On the opposite bank of the river is Meadow Lane, home stadium of Forest's rivals Notts County FC.