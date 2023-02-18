Blackburn vs Swansea: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Blackburn vs Swansea
Blackburn and Swansea have met 48 times in history, with 24 Blackburn wins, 16 Swansea wins, and eight draws. In the Championship, there have been 37 matches, with 18 Blackburn wins, 12 Swansea wins, and seven draws.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable line-up for the match is: Fisher, Cabango, Wood and Darling; Sorinola, Fulton, Grimes, Manning and Cundle; Cooper and Piroe.
Probable Blackburn
The probable Blackburn team for the match is: Pears, Brittain, Carter, Hyam, and Pickering; Travis, Morton, Thomas, Dack, and Brereton; Dolan.
Injuries
Blackburn will be without the injured Wharton for this match, while Swansea will be without the injured Benda.
Championship
Blackburn are in eighth place in the Championship with 46 points, one point above Norwich and West Bromwich, and tied with Millwall, one point behind Watford, two behind Sunderland and three behind Luton. Swansea are in 12th position with 42 points, tied with Coventry, three points behind Norwich and West Brom, as well as being one point above Hull City, Preston and Reading, two behind Bristol and three behind QPR.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea in turn comes from two losses and one win in the last games. The first was at home on Saturday, 4-3 to Birmingham, with goals from Piroe (2) and Cullen, while Hogan, Chong, Jutkiewicz, and Trusty scored for Birmingham. After that, on the other Saturday (11), the defeat came away to Sheffield Wednesday, 3-0, with goals from Berge, Robinson and McBurnie. Finally, on Wednesday (15), the victory was at home, 2-1, over Blackpool, with Sorinola opening the scoring, Carey equalizing and Connolly giving Swansea the victory with an own goal.
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn come into this match with three straight draws in their last few games. The first draw came on Monday (6), scoreless at home to Wigan. After that, away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Watford on Saturday (11), with Dack opening the scoring for Blackburn and Hoedt equalizing for Watford. Finally, on Wednesday (15), again away from home, the draw was with West Bromwich Albion, 1-1, with Molumby opening the scoring for West Brom and Brereton equalizing.
