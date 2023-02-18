Hull City vs Preston: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship
Image: Preston

6:00 AMan hour ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hull City vs Preston match.
5:55 AMan hour ago

5:50 AMan hour ago

Hull City vs Preston

There are 65 matches between Hull City and Preston, with 21 wins for Hull, 29 for Preston, and 15 draws. In Championships there are 53 games, with 17 wins for Hull, 25 for Preston, and 11 draws.
5:45 AMan hour ago

Probable Preston

Preston's probable line-up for the match is: Woodman, Storey, Cunningham and Hughes; Potts, Browne, McCann and Fernandez; Johnson, Parrott and Delap.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Probable Hull City

Hull City's probable line-up for the match is: Ingram, Christie, Jones, McLoughlin and Greaves; Slater, Woods, Seri and Longman; Estupiñan and Tetteh.
5:35 AMan hour ago

Injuries

In the Hull City side Connolly is out due to injury, while in the Preston side Ched Evans is out due to suspension, along with the injured Whiteman.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Championship

Hull City and Preston are level on points in the Championship, both with 41 points along with Reading, in 13th and 14th respectively, staying below Coventry and Swansea, both with 42 points, and staying above Bristol, which has 40 points, QPR, with 29 points, and Brimingham, with 38 points.
5:25 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Preston

Preston comes into this match with two losses and a draw in their last games. The first loss was at home, on Saturday (4) to Bristol, by 2-1, with goals from Sykes and Bell, while Evans pulled one back. After this, on Saturday, the next defeat was away, 3-0, to Burnley, with goals from Tella, who scored a hattrick. Finally, at home, on Wednesday (15), the draw came 1-1 with Luton, with Morris opening the scoring for Luton and Parrott seeking the equalizer.
5:20 AMan hour ago

Last Matches: Hull City

Hull City come into this game with one win, one draw and one defeat. The victory came on Saturday (4), by 1-0 over Cardiff, with a goal by Christie. After that, on Saturday (11), the draw was away, without goals, against Stoke. Finally, on Tuesday, the defeat was to Norwich, 3-1, with Greaves opening the scoring, Dowell equalizing, Gabriel Sara turning and Sargent closing the score.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

