Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Wolves vs Bournemouth live on Premier League match day 23.
The starting lineups for Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth live on Match day 23 of the Premier League will be shared shortly, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth online live on Premier League match day 23
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
The match can be watched live online.
What time is the match of Wolves vs Bournemouth, match day 23 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Wolves vs Bournemouth match on February 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 09:00 hours PT and 10:00 hours ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 01:00 hours
India: 19:00 hours
Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.
South Africa: 7:00 p.m.
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Last game between them
The last time these two teams met was on August 31 last year, the score ended with a scoreless draw, there were very few emotions and the goal did not come in this match, this was the last time Wolves and Bournemouth faced each other.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Michael Salisbury, who will be the referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be very close.
Absences
In this match only Wolverhampton will have one casualty and it is due to expulsion, we are talking about Mario Lemina, who was expelled last game and will not be able to see activity for this match, Bournemouth has no injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad, this way both teams arrive.
Background
The record leans towards Wolverhampton as they have met on 7 occasions leaving a record of 3 wins for Wolves, 2 draws and 2 victories for Bournemouth, so tomorrow the Wolves will come out as favorites to take the 3 points, besides playing at home and with their people.
How does Bournemouth arrive?
Bournemouth arrives with serious relegation problems, they are in the penultimate position with 18 points and a record of 4 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats, they come from a one-goal draw against Newcastle, and will seek to add units against Wolves to be able to gradually get out of the red zone, a team that suffers a lot game by game, this way both teams arrive.
How does Wolverhampton arrive?
Wolves come from defeating Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League, a game that they suffered but in the end managed to get the victory. They are in the 15th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 11 losses, and will look to continue adding victories and be able to separate themselves from the relegation zone even more.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Wolves vs Bournemouth, match day 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 09:00.