Wolves vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned to follow Wolves vs Bournemouth live on Premier League match day 23.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth live on Match day 23 of the Premier League, as well as the latest information from the Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Wolves vs Bournemouth online live on Premier League match day 23

The match will not be broadcast on television.

Wolves vs Bournemouth can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Wolves vs Bournemouth, match day 23 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Wolves vs Bournemouth match on February 18, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 11:00 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.

Brazil: 11:00 a.m.

Chile: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 09:00 hours

Spain: 21:00 hours

United States: 09:00 hours PT and 10:00 hours ET

Mexico: 09:00 hours

Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.

Peru: 11:00 a.m.

Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.

Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.

Japan: 01:00 hours

India: 19:00 hours 

Nigeria: 7:00 p.m.

South Africa: 7:00 p.m.

Australia: 01:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours

5:45 AMan hour ago

Last game between them

The last time these two teams met was on August 31 last year, the score ended with a scoreless draw, there were very few emotions and the goal did not come in this match, this was the last time Wolves and Bournemouth faced each other.
5:40 AMan hour ago

Referee

The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Michael Salisbury, who will be the referee in charge of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be very close.

5:35 AMan hour ago

Absences

In this match only Wolverhampton will have one casualty and it is due to expulsion, we are talking about Mario Lemina, who was expelled last game and will not be able to see activity for this match, Bournemouth has no injured or suspended players so they can count on a full squad, this way both teams arrive.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Background

The record leans towards Wolverhampton as they have met on 7 occasions leaving a record of 3 wins for Wolves, 2 draws and 2 victories for Bournemouth, so tomorrow the Wolves will come out as favorites to take the 3 points, besides playing at home and with their people.
5:25 AMan hour ago

How does Bournemouth arrive?

Bournemouth arrives with serious relegation problems, they are in the penultimate position with 18 points and a record of 4 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats, they come from a one-goal draw against Newcastle, and will seek to add units against Wolves to be able to gradually get out of the red zone, a team that suffers a lot game by game, this way both teams arrive.
5:20 AMan hour ago

How does Wolverhampton arrive?

Wolves come from defeating Southampton 2-1 in the Premier League, a game that they suffered but in the end managed to get the victory. They are in the 15th position with 23 points and a record of 6 wins, 5 draws and 11 losses, and will look to continue adding victories and be able to separate themselves from the relegation zone even more.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Wolves vs Bournemouth, match day 23 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 09:00.
VAVEL Logo