San Luis vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

Follow here San Luis vs Santos Laguna Live Score
How to watch San Luis vs Santos Laguna Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 6:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for San Luis vs Santos Laguna: match for the in Liga MX Match?
Country
Date
Local Time
TV channel and live transmissions
Argentina
Saturday, February 18, 2023
20:00 hours
In Star +
Bolivia
Saturday, February 18, 2023
17:00 hours
In Star +
Brazil
Saturday, February 18, 2023.
21:00 hours
In Star +
Chile
Saturday, February 18, 2023
20:00 hours
In Star +
Colombia
Saturday, February 18, 2023
18:00 hours
In Star +
Ecuador
Saturday, February 18, 2023
18:00 hours
In Star +
Spain
Saturday, February 18, 2023
23:00 hours
no transmission.
Canada
Saturday, February 18, 2023
19:00 hours
no transmission.
USA
Saturday, February 18, 2023
18:00 hours
In TUDN USA.
Mexico
Saturday, February 18, 2023
17:00 hours
In Star + and ESPN
Paraguay
Saturday, February 18, 2023
20:00 hours
In Star +
Peru
Saturday, February 18, 2023
18:00 hours
In Star +
Uruguay
Saturday, February 18, 2023
20:00 hours
In Star +
Venezuela
Saturday, February 18, 2023
19:00 hours
In Star +
Watch out for these players to follow
On the side of the colchoneros, Jhon Eduard Murillo in 6 games and 5 as a starter has not yet scored a goal in 405 minutes. His best moment was in Clausura 2022 with 3 goals in 16 games.
Santos Laguna's statements
"There are many games ahead, the last two visits the team came out ahead, they cost us points in defense, the important thing is the present, not because you have always won, you are going to win, or because you lose you are going to lose, it is the 3rd game that we have an advantage and we did not manage to hold on to it. We need to get back on track towards our objectives".
"We did not play the double, next week it will be our turn. Players will return, we will soon have the squad in good shape".
Statements from San Luis
"Some changes we made give us an air with offensive characterization, they are young players, with time they will concede, with time they will become starters, I feel more confident with players that give me offensive support, the goal is to prolong the good actions on the ball."
"Against Tijuana we did not deserve to lose, we were solid offensively, we suffered a goal, it has been a positive evaluation, we have to be at a high defensive level, think about something bigger like América".
How will Santos Laguna fare?
After this game they will be back at the TSM against Toluca in midweek and will travel to Aguascalientes against Necaxa in matchday 13.
How is San Luis doing?
In their last match, which took place at the TSM, the Potosinos lost by 4 goals to 1. After this game, they will face Toluca and León on March 3.
They will return home until matchday 11 against Gallos Blancos.
Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.