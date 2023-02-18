San Luis vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match
12:00 PMan hour ago

Follow here San Luis vs Santos Laguna Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups San Luis vs Santos Laguna live, as well as the latest information from the Alfonso Lastras such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.

Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.

11:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch San Luis vs Santos Laguna Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

USA Time: 6:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In TUDN USA.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

11:50 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for San Luis vs Santos Laguna: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game San Luis vs Santos Laguna: of Friday, February 18th, 2023 in several countries:

11:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these players to follow

Juan Francisco Brunetta in 6 games has scored 2 goals in 529 possible minutes, he is one of the key players in the Warriors' scheme due to his great participation in the midfield.

On the side of the colchoneros, Jhon Eduard Murillo in 6 games and 5 as a starter has not yet scored a goal in 405 minutes. His best moment was in Clausura 2022 with 3 goals in 16 games.

11:40 AMan hour ago

Santos Laguna's statements

Eduardo Fentanes, coach of the Warriors, spoke about the last defeat against Bravos.

"There are many games ahead, the last two visits the team came out ahead, they cost us points in defense, the important thing is the present, not because you have always won, you are going to win, or because you lose you are going to lose, it is the 3rd game that we have an advantage and we did not manage to hold on to it. We need to get back on track towards our objectives".

"We did not play the double, next week it will be our turn. Players will return, we will soon have the squad in good shape".

11:35 AMan hour ago

Statements from San Luis

Brazilian coach Andre Jardine spoke to the media about the latest loss to América.

"Some changes we made give us an air with offensive characterization, they are young players, with time they will concede, with time they will become starters, I feel more confident with players that give me offensive support, the goal is to prolong the good actions on the ball."

"Against Tijuana we did not deserve to lose, we were solid offensively, we suffered a goal, it has been a positive evaluation, we have to be at a high defensive level, think about something bigger like América".

11:30 AM2 hours ago

How will Santos Laguna fare?

The guerreros are coming off a loss in matchday 6 against Bravos de Juárez by 3 goals to 1. They have two consecutive ties and have not won since matchday 3 against Mazatlán. They are in ninth place with 8 points, with statistics of 2 ties, 2 wins and 2 losses in 6 games. With the difference of one point with Toluca to be in the eighth position.

After this game they will be back at the TSM against Toluca in midweek and will travel to Aguascalientes against Necaxa in matchday 13. 

11:25 AM2 hours ago

How is San Luis doing?

The colchoneros are coming off a 3-1 home loss to América. San Luis has not won since matchday 5 against Puebla. They are currently in 10th place with 8 points, tied with Santos, with a record of 2 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses.

In their last match, which took place at the TSM, the Potosinos lost by 4 goals to 1. After this game, they will face Toluca and León on March 3.

They will return home until matchday 11 against Gallos Blancos.

11:20 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Liga MX Match San Luis vs Santos Laguna LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
