Monza vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Game

Stay with us to follow Monza vs AC Milan live from Serie A 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Monza vs AC Milan live for Serie A 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Brianteo. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Monza vs AC Milan online and live in Serie A 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Monza vs AC Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Carlos Augusto, a must see player!
The Monza winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and keep adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight for the Serie A title and manage to get into to some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 22 games, where he has scored 4 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show his high level throughout the season.
How does Monza get here?
The Monza team appears in this Serie A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and get closer to the top of the table. So far, the club has made several additions, with Matteo Pessina, Andrea Petagna, Nicolo Rovella, Marlon and Gianluca Caprari being the most prominent. The Italian team is in tenth place in its league with a record of 8 wins, 5 draws and 9 losses for a total of 29 units and will try to surprise Italy to stay away from the relegation places and stay in first place. Monza hopes to get a point against AC Milan to continue moving away from the bottom of the table. These arrive with a positive streak of 7 consecutive games adding points.
Rafael Leao, a must see player!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to be able to improve his performance and show the level that led him to Portugal's squad in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. At the moment he has 9 goals and 9 assists in 29 games played.
How does Milan arrive?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Milan are one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having achieved one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League in Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in fifth position in the table with 41 points after 12 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The Stadio Brianteo located in the city of Monza will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their 2022-2023 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 15,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1988.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Monza vs AC Milan match, corresponding to the matchday 23 of Serie A 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Stadio Brianteo, at 12 o'clock.