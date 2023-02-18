Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Rivalry
But the part of history marks in 21 duels between these two squads, the popular set has 12 wins and 5 the cheese farmers. Only 4 draws have been recorded.
The last time they met last year Feyenoord won by 3 goals to 1.
Watch out for these players
On the AZ side we have Vangelis Pavlidis who in 13 games out of a possible 21 has 10 goals and 3 assists. The striker from Greece can also play as a left winger and attacking midfielder.
How do AZ fare?
This match is the 1 vs. 2, with two points difference with Feyenoord, if AZ wins they would be taking the lead in the league with 12 games to go before the end of the season.
How does Feyenoord arrive?
Santiago Giménez's team comes from a victory against Heerenveen by 2 goals to 1, apart from the fact that they came back in the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup against NEC, winning on penalties by a difference of 2 goals. Fortuna will be their next opponent and Heerenveen will meet them again in the quarterfinals of the cup on Wednesday, March 1.