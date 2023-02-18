Feyenoord vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match
Photo: Feyenoord

Follow here Feyenoord vs AZ Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs AZ live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Farmers Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Feyenoord vs AZ Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Feyenoord vs AZ: match for the in Eredivisie Match?

This is the start time of the game Feyenoord vs AZ: of Saturday, February 18, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Saturday, February 18, 2023

15:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Saturday, February 18, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Saturday, February 18, 2023

20:00 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Saturday, February 18, 2023

15:00 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Saturday, February 18, 2023

15:00 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday, February 18, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Saturday, February 18, 2023

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Saturday, February 18, 2023

16:00 hours

 In Star +.

 

Rivalry

This match has 3 important points at stake because both teams are battling for the first position. The 1 is Feyenoord and the 2 is AZ. With a difference of two points.

But the part of history marks in 21 duels between these two squads, the popular set has 12 wins and 5 the cheese farmers. Only 4 draws have been recorded.

The last time they met last year Feyenoord won by 3 goals to 1.

Watch out for these players

Feyenoord's Mexican player is the one to keep an eye on. Santiago Giménez in the Eredivisie with 19 games has 5 goals and 2 assists. In the Europa League he was the leading scorer, but currently he is down to 4 goals in what remains of his return to the competition in the round of 16.

On the AZ side we have Vangelis Pavlidis who in 13 games out of a possible 21 has 10 goals and 3 assists. The striker from Greece can also play as a left winger and attacking midfielder.

Photo: Feyenoord Rotterdam
How do AZ fare?

The cheese farmers come into this game with a 5-0 win over Excelsior, but have a 2-1 loss in the Dutch Cup in the round of 16 against Utrecht. Their next games will be against Cambuur and Vitesse.

This match is the 1 vs. 2, with two points difference with Feyenoord, if AZ wins they would be taking the lead in the league with 12 games to go before the end of the season.

Photo: AZ
How does Feyenoord arrive?

The popular team is the leader of the competition with 46 points, behind them are Ajax and PSV. An interesting duel will be for Feyenoord as they play for the leadership with AZ, which is two points behind them.

Santiago Giménez's team comes from a victory against Heerenveen by 2 goals to 1, apart from the fact that they came back in the round of 16 of the Dutch Cup against NEC, winning on penalties by a difference of 2 goals. Fortuna will be their next opponent and Heerenveen will meet them again in the quarterfinals of the cup on Wednesday, March 1. 

Photo: Feyenoord
The Stadium

Feijenoord Stadium is the home of Feyenoord with a capacity for 51 thousand spectators, built on March 27, 1937, will be the venue for this game of the 22nd round of the Eredivisie.
