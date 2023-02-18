Millwall vs Sheffield United: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Millwall vs Sheffield United match live?
What time is Millwall vs Sheffield United match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Millwall vs Sheffield United of 18th February 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 9:30 am: Star+
Bolivia 8:30 am: Star+
Brazil 9:30 am: Star +
Chile 8:30 am: Star+
Colombia 7:30 am: Star+
Ecuador 7:30 am: Star+
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 6:30 am: Star+
Paraguay 8:30 am: Star+
Peru 7:30 am: Star+
Uruguay 9:30 am: Star+
Venezuela 8:30 am: Star+
Speak up, Paul Heckingbottom!
"A very good team (Millwall), consistent for several years now with a good manager and good players We faced them a few times and had some good battles with them. Definitely looking forward and preparing for the next game We have that next game mentality and we are looking forward to this one.
That's the hunger every day. When you come in, there's a great atmosphere to come in, the players, the fans are special, and luckily we've had a lot of success. I knew I was coming into a team on a high. I have developed a lot on and off the field and improved as a player. It has been a special time to be at the club."
Probable lineup for Sheffield
Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie.
Sheffield's situation
Billy Sharp is Paul Heckingbottom's only loss.
Speak up, Gary Rowett!
"As an alternative, you have to be at your best, much better. It's the same old scenario for that kind of game, but when is that not the scenario? You go to Coventry, who have won something like one in eight or nine games, and you don't play with the same energy and brilliance that you had at QPR and you get beaten. It doesn't matter who you play. We went to Huddersfield and we didn't play with the right spark and we got beat. We went to Watford, nobody gives us a chance, and we beat them twice. It's what you bring to the game, what mentality you bring, not who your opponents are and what people think.
We have to go and do what we do at home and see where that takes us. I'm excited. I think the group is too. Let's see if we can recover quickly."
Probable lineup for Millwall
Long; McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace; Saville, Mitchell; Burke, Flemming, Watmore; Bradshaw.
Millwall's situation
Gary Rowett will not be able to count Mason Bennett, Callum Styles and Shaun Hutchinson. All are in the medical department. Tyler Burey and Aidomo Emakhu are doubts, but will be evaluated before the game starts.
General classification
Blades
Second-placed Sheffield United have 61 points, eight less than leaders Burnley and 10 more than third-placed Middlesbrough. In their last five games, the Blades have accumulated three wins, one draw and one defeat.
Lions
Millwall are seventh in the league table with 30 points, two behind Watford, the last team in the playoff qualification zone. The Lions are on a sequence of two wins, one draw and two losses.
Eye on the game
Millwall vs Sheffield United live this Saturday (18), at The New Den at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 33th round of the competition
