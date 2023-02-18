Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match live?
What time is Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +
Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +
Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball
Chile 10:30 am: Star +
Colombia 9:30 am: Star +
Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +
USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos
Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +
Peru 2 pm: Star +
Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +
Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +
Speak up, Nagelsmann!
It will be a special game for Yann Sommer. Facing his old club. But, he will be able to put that aside and deliver a great performance.
Sadio Mané will be back in training with the team this Sunday. He is back, feeling good and able to train. Theoretically, he could play again after he is back in training with the whole team".
Probable lineup for Bayern
Bayern's situation
Speak up, Farke!
Marcus Thuram and Joe Scally have not been able to train with the team so far. We will have to wait and see how the last training session goes. I'm optimistic about Joe, a little more critical about Marcus. It's going to be a close race. Julian Weigl also had to sit out today's practice with gastrointestinal problems, Luca Netz reported thigh problems after yesterday's practice. That is why there are still small question marks behind their lineups.
It will take two or three transfer windows until we have balance in the team so that we are not only strong in possession, but also bring our ideal idea of soccer to the pitch in terms of intensity. Yann Sommer performed excellently for us for eight and a half years. We will pay tribute to him and officially say goodbye on Saturday before the game. Yann is looking forward to it and I'm sure our fans are looking forward to it as well."
