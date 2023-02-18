Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo: Bayern Munich

5:30 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich of 18th February 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN3, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: Star +

Peru 2 pm: Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: Star +

5:20 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Nagelsmann!

"Coman is still a doubt for tomorrow. We are waiting to see if he will be fit to train or not, then we will decide. I assume Serge Gnabry will play. Next Wednesday, he (Mazraoui) will be back in training with the whole team. 

It will be a special game for Yann Sommer. Facing his old club. But, he will be able to put that aside and deliver a great performance. 

Sadio Mané will be back in training with the team this Sunday. He is back, feeling good and able to train. Theoretically, he could play again after he is back in training with the whole team".

5:15 AM2 hours ago
5:10 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bayern

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt;Cancelo, Kimmich, Musiala, Davies;  Sané, Müller; Choupo-Moting.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

Bayern's situation

Sadio Mané, in transition, Lucas Hernández, knee injury, Manuel Neuer, with a broken leg, and Noussair Mazraoui, heart problems, are the absences of Julian Nagelsmann.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Farke!

"We have shown in the past that we are good at points in games against Bayern. For me, it's not a bonus game, but another way to get points in our account. We like it when the opponent plays more openly and we get more space. In games like against Dortmund or Leipzig, we play to our advantage that we take the lead and can build up the energy in the stadium.

Marcus Thuram and Joe Scally have not been able to train with the team so far. We will have to wait and see how the last training session goes. I'm optimistic about Joe, a little more critical about Marcus. It's going to be a close race. Julian Weigl also had to sit out today's practice with gastrointestinal problems, Luca Netz reported thigh problems after yesterday's practice. That is why there are still small question marks behind their lineups.

It will take two or three transfer windows until we have balance in the team so that we are not only strong in possession, but also bring our ideal idea of soccer to the pitch in terms of intensity. Yann Sommer performed excellently for us for eight and a half years. We will pay tribute to him and officially say goodbye on Saturday before the game. Yann is looking forward to it and I'm sure our fans are looking forward to it as well."

4:55 AM2 hours ago
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Gladbach

Omlin; Lainer, Itakura, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Kone; Hofmann, Stindl, Plea; Thuram.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Gladbach's situation

Daniel Farke is only doubtful about the situation of Scally, muscle problem, and Weigl, gastrointestinal problems.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Bavarians

Bayern Munich are now 71 percent clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating Bochum to take 43 points, one ahead of second-placed Union Berlin. In the last five games, the Bavarians have won two and drawn three in a row.
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Foals

Without a win for two games, Borussia Mönchengladbach dropped to 10th place after losing 4-1 to Hertha Berlin. With a 43% success rate, the Foals have 26 points.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern Munich live this Saturday (18), at the Borussia-Park at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition
4:25 AM2 hours ago

