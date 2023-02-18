Mexico vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Mexico vs Nicaragua Live Score in Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Mexico vs Nicaragua match for Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Nicaragua of February 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus
Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Chile: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Costa Rica: 4:00 PM on Star Plus
Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN
Spain: 11:00 AM on Star Plus
Mexico: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Peru: 5:00 PM on Star Plus
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus
Nicaragua will be a tough opponent
The technical director of the Mexican U-17 National Team, Raúl Chabrand, pointed out that Nicaragua is a very complicated opponent because they have already faced them and they would take advantage of these two days to be able to recover.
"We have had the opportunity to play against them, they are a very complicated opponent, who do things well. We have two days of recovery and some players that we are dosing today so that they can be at their best".
Key player Mexico
He has already scored several goals in the championship and is one of the players to watch, so striker José Arroyo will be the element that could make the difference and they will have to supply him with balls so that he can have good dividends.
Last lineup Mexico
12 Fernando Delgado, 2 José Suarez, 3 Kevin García, 4 Luis Navarrete, 5 Javen Romero, 6 Isaac Martínez, 10 Gael Álvarez, 20 Yerar Azcarate, 19 Joaquín Moxica, 14 José Arroyo, 11 Fidel Barajas.
Nicaragua: to make a splash
After qualifying directly after coming out on top in their group among the weakest teams in CONCACAF, the Nicaraguan national team is now hoping to win the match, but in order to do so, they must not neglect their defense and create a counter-attack in order to come out on top in this battle.
Nicaragua Results
Nicaragua 5-0 Turks Islands
Belize 0-3 Nicaragua
Nicaragua 3-0 Antigua and Bermuda
Mexico: not to be overconfident
Mexico started off with a bang after beating Curacao, suffered a little to beat Guatemala and in the last match they drew with Panama to win the group leadership, but here knowing they are superior they should not fall into overconfidence and work at it one hundred percent.
The Kick-off
The Mexico vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala, Guatemala. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023: Mexico vs Nicaragua!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.