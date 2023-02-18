Mexico vs Nicaragua LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023
11:00 AM7 minutes ago

Tune in here Mexico vs Nicaragua Live Score in Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Nicaragua match for the Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023 on VAVEL US.
10:55 AM12 minutes ago

What time is Mexico vs Nicaragua match for Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023?

This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Nicaragua of February 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Bolivia: 6:00 PM on Star Plus

Brazil: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Chile: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Costa Rica: 4:00 PM on Star Plus

Colombia: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Ecuador: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

United States (ET): 5:00 PM on ESPN

Spain: 11:00 AM on Star Plus

Mexico: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

Peru: 5:00 PM on Star Plus

Uruguay: 7:00 PM on Star Plus

10:50 AM17 minutes ago

Nicaragua will be a tough opponent

The technical director of the Mexican U-17 National Team, Raúl Chabrand, pointed out that Nicaragua is a very complicated opponent because they have already faced them and they would take advantage of these two days to be able to recover.

"We have had the opportunity to play against them, they are a very complicated opponent, who do things well. We have two days of recovery and some players that we are dosing today so that they can be at their best".

Foto: Fútbol Total
Photo: Fútbol Total
10:45 AM22 minutes ago

Key player Mexico

He has already scored several goals in the championship and is one of the players to watch, so striker José Arroyo will be the element that could make the difference and they will have to supply him with balls so that he can have good dividends.
10:40 AM27 minutes ago

Last lineup Mexico

12 Fernando Delgado, 2 José Suarez, 3 Kevin García, 4 Luis Navarrete, 5 Javen Romero, 6 Isaac Martínez, 10 Gael Álvarez, 20 Yerar Azcarate, 19 Joaquín Moxica, 14 José Arroyo, 11 Fidel Barajas.
10:35 AM32 minutes ago

Nicaragua: to make a splash

After qualifying directly after coming out on top in their group among the weakest teams in CONCACAF, the Nicaraguan national team is now hoping to win the match, but in order to do so, they must not neglect their defense and create a counter-attack in order to come out on top in this battle.

Nicaragua Results

Nicaragua 5-0 Turks Islands

Belize 0-3 Nicaragua

Nicaragua 3-0 Antigua and Bermuda

10:30 AM37 minutes ago

Mexico: not to be overconfident

Mexico started off with a bang after beating Curacao, suffered a little to beat Guatemala and in the last match they drew with Panama to win the group leadership, but here knowing they are superior they should not fall into overconfidence and work at it one hundred percent.
10:25 AM42 minutes ago

The Kick-off

The Mexico vs Nicaragua match will be played at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium, in Guatemala, Guatemala. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:00 pm ET.
10:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Concacaf U-17 Pre-World Cup 2023: Mexico vs Nicaragua!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
