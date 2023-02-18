Inter vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM6 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Internazionale vs Udinese on TV and in real time?

Internazionale-Udinese
Serie A - 23rd round

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Time: 16:45 (local time)

Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.

10:55 AM11 minutes ago

When is the Internazionale vs. Udinese match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Internazionale vs. Udinese starts at 3:45 pm (ET), at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy, in the 23rd round of the Italian Serie A. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
10:50 AM16 minutes ago

PROBABLE UDINESE:

Silvestri; Becão, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Arslan, Udogie; Pereyra; Beto.
10:45 AM21 minutes ago

PROBABLE INTER:

Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Çalhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku.
10:40 AM26 minutes ago

DISFALLS:

Marcelo Brozovic, who has recently recovered from injury, is still not at his best physical shape, but he tends to start the match among the starters. Joaquín Correa and Robin Gosens are the casualties in Simone Inzaghi's squad.

The away team will not be able to count on its main player for this commitment: Gerard Deulofeu, playmaker and main creative exponent of the team, is out of action. Ilija Nestorovski is doubtful for medical reasons.

10:35 AM31 minutes ago

PREVIOUS GAMES OF THE TEAMS

As well as being second-place with 44 points, Inter Milan find themselves a long way from the title, as they are 15 points behind leaders Napoli. Moreover, it was only 0-0 against Sampdoria in the last round, after having beaten Milan in the Derby della Madonnina by 1-0. Earlier, it beat Atalanta by the same score and advanced to the semifinal of the Italian Cup.

On the other hand, Udinese occupy the 8th position with 30 points, but find themselves far from the group that occupies the places in European competitions. In this sense, they drew 2-2 with Sassuolo last round, after losing 1-0 to Torino. Earlier, it drew 1-1 at home against Hellas Verona.

10:30 AM36 minutes ago

UDINESE:

A possible Italian Cup title for Internazionale could benefit Udinese. Since it grants the winner a spot in the Europa League and the Milanese team has a Champions League spot well on its way, it would end up in Serie A. This would make the block of teams entitled to a place in international competition next season rise from six to seven, increasing the Udine club's chances.

On the previous day, however, Udinese missed a great opportunity to improve their situation in this battle. Playing at the Dacia Arena, they were only able to draw 2-2 against Sassulo in a game that was much better. They controlled the ball for 47% of the time, developed almost three times as many shooting opportunities (17 to l6) and showed an even greater advantage in the rate of shots on target (8 to 1). It even opened up a two-goal lead.

10:25 AM41 minutes ago

INTER:

O Campeonato Italiano virou o último em importância para a Internazionale nesta reta final de temporada. Depois de ter faturado a versão 2022/2023 da Supercopa da Itália, a equipe tem duas frentes abertas para conquista. A mais almejada, embora, naturalmente, seja a de maior dificuldade, é a rota para a Champions League. Na quarta-feira, 22 de agosto, enfrenta o Porto, de Portugal, em casa, no jogo de ida das oitavas de final.

Uma opção bem mais viável é a Copa da Itália, da qual venceu o título na temporada passada. No caminho rumo ao bi está a Juventus. As semifinais estão marcadas para 4 (Turim) e 26 (Milão) de abril. Nesse cenário, a meta que restou, de fato, no Campeonato Italiano e pura e simplesmente buscar permanece no G4 e garantir, dessa forma, um lugar na próxima edição da Liga dos Campeões.

Photo: Internazionale Milano
Photo: Internazionale Milano

 

10:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Internazionale and Udinese is valid for the 23rd round of the Serie A season.

Currently second in Serie A, Inter Milan have 44 points, but are a long way behind leaders Napoli, who have 62. 18 points separate the teams at the moment. So one can say that Inter are fighting for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

Udinese, on the other hand, live a worse moment. They are currently in 8th place, the second team outside of the qualification zone for next year's European competitions. Udinese are nine points behind 6th-placed Lazio, but still have a remote chance of qualifying for the Conference League. 

Internazionale Milano are strongly favored, especially since they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 3:45 pm ET at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

10:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Internazionale vs Udinese live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a match between two Italian teams: on one side the powerful Internazionale Milano, which is second in the Serie A and should qualify without difficulties for the next UEFA Champions League. On the other side, Udinese, who are in 8th place and still dreaming of a place in next season's Conference League. Both teams face each other in the 23rd round of Serie A 2022/23. The match between the 2nd and 8th places of the Serie A takes place at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy, at 3h45 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Italians here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
VAVEL Logo