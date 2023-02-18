Inter vs Udinese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is the Internazionale vs. Udinese match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
The away team will not be able to count on its main player for this commitment: Gerard Deulofeu, playmaker and main creative exponent of the team, is out of action. Ilija Nestorovski is doubtful for medical reasons.
PREVIOUS GAMES OF THE TEAMS
On the other hand, Udinese occupy the 8th position with 30 points, but find themselves far from the group that occupies the places in European competitions. In this sense, they drew 2-2 with Sassuolo last round, after losing 1-0 to Torino. Earlier, it drew 1-1 at home against Hellas Verona.
UDINESE:
On the previous day, however, Udinese missed a great opportunity to improve their situation in this battle. Playing at the Dacia Arena, they were only able to draw 2-2 against Sassulo in a game that was much better. They controlled the ball for 47% of the time, developed almost three times as many shooting opportunities (17 to l6) and showed an even greater advantage in the rate of shots on target (8 to 1). It even opened up a two-goal lead.
INTER:
Uma opção bem mais viável é a Copa da Itália, da qual venceu o título na temporada passada. No caminho rumo ao bi está a Juventus. As semifinais estão marcadas para 4 (Turim) e 26 (Milão) de abril. Nesse cenário, a meta que restou, de fato, no Campeonato Italiano e pura e simplesmente buscar permanece no G4 e garantir, dessa forma, um lugar na próxima edição da Liga dos Campeões.
TIME AND PLACE!
Currently second in Serie A, Inter Milan have 44 points, but are a long way behind leaders Napoli, who have 62. 18 points separate the teams at the moment. So one can say that Inter are fighting for a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.
Udinese, on the other hand, live a worse moment. They are currently in 8th place, the second team outside of the qualification zone for next year's European competitions. Udinese are nine points behind 6th-placed Lazio, but still have a remote chance of qualifying for the Conference League.
Internazionale Milano are strongly favored, especially since they are playing at home. The match is scheduled to start at 3:45 pm ET at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
Serie A - 23rd round
Date: Feb. 18, 2022
Time: 16:45 (local time)
Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan, Italy
Broadcast: Star+.