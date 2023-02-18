Aston Villa vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Score!
How to watch Aston Villa vs Arsenal Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.
What time is Aston Villa vs Arsenal match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Arsenal of February 18th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN and DAZN 1
Mexico: 6:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Arsenal
In Arsenal, the presence of Bukayo Saka stands out. The 21-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has eight goals and eight assists in 22 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 1899 minutes.
Key player - Aston Villa
In Aston Villa, the presence of Ollie Watkins stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has six goals and four assists in 21 games played, where he has started 20 of them. He has 1721 minutes in total.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 181 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Arsenal with 78 victories, while Aston Villa has won 64, for a balance of 39 draws.
If we take into account the times that Aston Villa has been at home against Arsenal in the Premier League, there are 90 matches, where the villains have the advantage with 40 wins over the 28 that the Gunners have achieved, and the 22 draws that have been given.
Arsenal
Arsenal comes to this match with the obligation to win if they want to keep fighting for the Premier League leadership, this after losing recently against Manchester City, which is currently first in the table, although with a game more.
The team coached by Mikel Arteta has gone three games without a win, four if we count the defeat against the citizens in the FA Cup, so they will have to get a victory that will allow them to get out of this little bad streak.
For this match, the Gunners will be without Gabriel Jesus and Mohamed Elneny due to injury. Thomas Partey and Emile Smith-Rowe are doubtful.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa is coming from two defeats, the most recent one when visiting Manchester City, which left them in an uncomfortable position for the way the season has been going for other teams.
Unai Emery's team will have to make a lot of efforts to recover the ground they have lost in the last few days if they want to aspire to international tournaments.
For this match, the villains will be without Diego Carlos and Jed Steer. The presence of Tyrone Mings is in doubt.