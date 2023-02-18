Monterrey vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
1:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Rayados Monterrey vs Rayos Necaxa Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Rayados Monterrey vs Rayos Necaxa match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
12:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Monterrey vs Necaxa match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Monterrey vs Necaxa of February 18th in several countries:

Argentina: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 5:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 6:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 6:05 PM on Fox Deportes

Spain: 12:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Azteca 7, Azteca Deportes, Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 6:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

12:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Monterrey vs Necaxa

Since 2019 that Rayados have not been able to pull out a win against the hydrocalidos, although they have only lost one of the last five games on any field.

Necaxa 1-2 Rayados Monterrey, Apertura 2022

Necaxa 0-4 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Rayados Monterrey 0-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2021

Necaxa 1-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2022

Rayados Monterrey 1-1 Necaxa, Apertura 2021

12:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Necaxa

Spaniard Édgar Méndez already made his mark on the championship last game by scoring a brace and has shown that he can be an important part of the Aguascalientes team's offensive scheme.
12:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Monterrey

The Rayados have had a love affair with the goal in the first games of the championship, but beyond Funes Mori, Berterame and Aguirre, the one who has scored the goals has been Alfonso González with five goals and, in fact, they have just collaborated with one of them in the most recent victory against Querétaro.
Foto: Fútbol Total
Image: Fútbol Total
12:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Necaxa

22 Hugo González, 6 Juan Pablo Segovia, 4 Alexis Peña, 3 Agustín Oliveros, 2 José Van Rankin, 16 José Esquivel, 25 Vicente Poggi, 7 Édgar Méndez, 18 Brayan Garnica, 21 Maximiliano Silvera, 11 Facundo Batista.
12:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 15 Héctor Moreno, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 33 Stefan Medina, 16 Celso Ortiz, 27 Luis Romo, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza, 7 Rogelio Funes Mori, 9 Germán Berterame.
12:25 PM3 hours ago

Tighten the throttle

Víctor Manuel Vucetich acknowledged that in the game against Querétaro they lowered their offense a little and should have been more forceful, so they will be looking to pick it up again this Saturday at home.

"We faced a team that has not won away for a long time, with respect for Querétaro, we had to play cautiously and aggressively to hurt them, with that perseverance to seek results, which leaves us satisfied that the positive streak will continue", he commented at the press conference.

12:20 PM3 hours ago

Necaxa: repeat the dose

Little by little, the Rayos del Necaxa have picked up rhythm and have obtained good results at home, as they did last Wednesday against the Pumas of the UNAM, but the pending debt of Andrés Lillini's team has been to obtain points away from home, something they will try to change this Saturday to continue climbing positions and take advantage of the fact that the last playoff tournament in the Liga MX will be played.
12:15 PM3 hours ago

Rayados de Monterrey: for their seventh victory

Víctor Manuel Vucetich's work has received little recognition, but the reality is that he has done a great job with Rayados de Monterrey. After starting with a loss against Chivas del Guadalajara, they have been on a roll with six wins in a row where they have found consistency in attack and defense and this has paid off in points.
12:10 PM3 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Monterrey vs Necaxa match will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 18:05 pm ET.
12:05 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Monterrey vs Necaxa!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo