Luton Town vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Luton Town vs Burnley Live Score!
How to watch Luton Town vs Burnley Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Luton Town vs Burnley match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
United Kingdom: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Burnley
In Burnley, the presence of Nathan Tella stands out. The 23-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and two assists in 28 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1807 minutes.
Key player - Luton Town
In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and five assists in 30 games played, where he has started 27 of them. He has 2257 minutes in total.
Luton Town vs Burnley history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 13 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of seven draws.
If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played Burnley at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where the Hatters have the advantage with six wins over the five that the Clarets have won, and the two draws that have taken place.
Burnley
Burnley comes to this match after a draw against Watford, which broke a great winning streak (10 in total). As of today, the team led by Vincent Kompany, who are at the top of the table, have a good chance of promotion, as they are eight points ahead of their immediate pursuers and although anything can happen in soccer, there is no indication that they will lose their place in the next Premier League.
Luton Town
Luton Town comes from two consecutive draws against Preston North and Coventry City, but this does not overshadow the great season they have had, in which they are still in with a chance of fighting for promotion. Therefore, the victory will be important if they do not want to lose ground in a very tight competition at the top.
The match will be played at Kenilworth Road
My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.