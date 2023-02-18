Luton Town vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Luton Town vs Burnley live match, as well as the latest information from the Kenilworth Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
What time is Luton Town vs Burnley match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Burnley of February 18th, 2023 in several countries:

Key player - Burnley

In Burnley, the presence of Nathan Tella stands out. The 23-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and two assists in 28 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1807 minutes.

Key player - Luton Town

In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has 12 goals and five assists in 30 games played, where he has started 27 of them. He has 2257 minutes in total.

Luton Town vs Burnley history

These two teams have met 46 times. The statistics are in favor of Burnley, who have come out victorious on 21 occasions, while Luton Town have won on 13 occasions, leaving a balance of 12 draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 27 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Burnley with 13 victories, while Luton Town has won seven, for a balance of seven draws.

If we take into account the number of times Luton Town have played Burnley at home in the EFL Championship, there are 13 matches, where the Hatters have the advantage with six wins over the five that the Clarets have won, and the two draws that have taken place.

Burnley

Burnley comes to this match after a draw against Watford, which broke a great winning streak (10 in total). As of today, the team led by Vincent Kompany, who are at the top of the table, have a good chance of promotion, as they are eight points ahead of their immediate pursuers and although anything can happen in soccer, there is no indication that they will lose their place in the next Premier League.

Luton Town

Luton Town comes from two consecutive draws against Preston North and Coventry City, but this does not overshadow the great season they have had, in which they are still in with a chance of fighting for promotion. Therefore, the victory will be important if they do not want to lose ground in a very tight competition at the top.

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road

The Luton Town vs Burnley match will be played at Kenilworth Road, located in the town of Luton, in the county of Bedfordshire, in England. This venue, inaugurated in 1905, has a capacity for 10,356 spectators.
