Wigan vs Norwich City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Key Player- Norwich
Joshua Sargent is Norwich's striker and goal scorer so far this season, he has made 29 appearances, with 11 goals and 2 assists this term.
Key player - Wigan
James McClean is one of Wigan's most consistent players, he has 33 appearances on the season, has 2 goals and 6 assists this term.
Head to head: Wigan vs. Norwich
This Saturday's match will be the 17th meeting between these two teams, the balance is 3 wins for Wigan, 7 wins for Norwich and 6 draws.
The Latics do not get a win against the Canaries, since March 4, 2015, while, Norwich's last victory was on September 29, 2018.
Norwich wants to reach playoff positions
The Canaries are in the fight for playoff positions. Norwich is ninth in the standings with 45 points, two points behind sixth place, so they need these points to get closer to playoff positions.
Wigan seeks to get out of the red zone
The local Wigan is completing a risky season, it has remained in the lower zone and occupies the 22nd place in the championship with 30 points. However, they are 4 points away from salvation, so, a victory against Norwich would be a good boost to move forward in the salvation issue.
Championship on fire
Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday have taken flight in the direct promotion places, however, Boro are getting dangerously close. Here, Wigan remain in their fight for relegation, and Norwich are still in the hunt for a place in the playoff places.
The Stadium
The DW Stadium is the home of Wigan Athletic and the Wigan Warriors of Rugby 13. The stadium was opened in August 1999 and has a capacity of 25,200 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Wigan Athletic vs Norwich City, matchday 33 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at the DW Stadium, at 9:00 am.